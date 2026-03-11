Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

After a long winter of “forgetting” to shave my legs or moisturize (who needs either when you can just throw on a pair of tights?), spring is finally on the horizon, which means shorter hemlines and bare legs are back in the forecast. Naturally, that also means it’s time to dust off my razor and reinvest in some serious body care. While decidedly luxe, Augustinus Bader’s recently launched Geranium Rose Body Cream is the formula I’ve chosen to rehab my dry, flaky, strawberry skin before summer hits.

To be clear, I’m extremely picky about lotions and body creams. In fact, I don’t really like them at all, which is exactly why I’ve avoided them altogether for the past four months. Unfortunately, I’m now paying the price for that self-imposed neglect, with red, itchy, and downright raw legs begging for some TLC. After one particularly lengthy itch session, I decided it was time for reinforcements—and what better way to commit to moisturizing my body than by investing in a decadent $200 cream?

Look, if I’m going to take the time to slather myself in a cream (whether it’s $20 or $200), it needs to deliver skincare-level ingredients without leaving my skin feeling greasy or tacky. And, despite my aversion to heavier formulas, the unfortunate truth is that my legs desperately need something deeply emollient. The ideal body cream, then, has to strike a delicate balance between breathable and nourishing—a combination that’s surprisingly hard to find. Fortunately, Bader’s newest body launch masters both.

Augustinus Bader The Geranium Rose Body Cream Like all of Bader’s formulas, the Geranium Rose Body Cream is powered by Professor Augustinus Bader’s patented TFC8 technology—a blend of amino acids, vitamins, and synthesized molecules formulated to act like a “GPS” for the skin, helping guide key nutrients to where they’re needed to support renewal and repair. Shop At Augustinus Bader $ 200

The cream is billed as the “sensorial evolution” of the brand’s original, award-winning The Body Cream, and this newest iteration is delicately scented with Geranium Rose. The fragrance lingers just enough to feel luxurious without competing with your perfume. I’ll admit I’m usually not a fan of rose or rose-adjacent fragrances, but I love the way this smells with my perfume (Ellis Brooklyn’s Super Amber Eau de Parfum).

Augustinus Bader.

Beyond delivering deep, lasting hydration, the body cream is also designed to improve skin elasticity while helping reduce the appearance of cellulite and stretch marks. So far, I do think it delivers on those promises. In fact, in a 12-week clinical study of 35 subjects aged 18 and older, 92 percent of participants saw a visible reduction in cellulite, while 90 percent reported their stretch marks appeared less noticeable. I’ve only been using the cream for about three weeks, but I do think my skin looks smoother and slightly more taut overall—even if the dimples on the backs of my thighs haven’t completely vanished.

What I really love about the cream is that it also delivers a bit of instant gratification. Immediately after applying it, my skin is left with a velvety, demi-matte finish that subtly blurs texture, dryness, and dimpling. The effect is a little like magic pantyhose in a jar—except with added skin-supporting benefits the longer you use it.

Augustinus Bader’s luxe body cream is undeniably pricey, but with skincare-grade ingredients and clinical results to back it up, it’s a pre-summer splurge your legs will thank you for.

