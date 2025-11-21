Augustinus Bader’s Ultra-Coveted Rich Cream Is 25% Off Right Now

A photo of Vice President JD Vance and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud of Saudi Arabia is going viral online after social media users noticed that Vance is sporting an unusual stain. The photo, which was uploaded to the official White House Flickr account on Thursday, shows Vance smiling with bin Salman at the dinner hosted for the crown prince by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday. In the photo, a mysterious stain can be seen on the left-hand side of Vance’s chest. In response to a post on X from journalist Aaron Rupar about the photo, several people asked if Vance was lactating, with one person suggesting Vance’s areolae were peeking through his shirt and another arguing that the 41-year-old was wearing nipple covers. The Trump administration pulled out all the stops for bin Salman’s visit to D.C., including inviting soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo and arranging a military aircraft flyover and cannons to welcome him to the White House. The president even went so far as to suggest the Saudi leader knew nothing about the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, despite U.S. intelligence officials determining the royal ordered the killing.
Elizabeth Hurley’s son Damian slammed “startlingly untrue” rumors after the Daily Mail reported a rift had developed between him and his mother since she began dating Billy Ray Cyrus in April. The 23-year-old model clarified that he “adores” Cyrus in an Instagram story shared on Friday, writing, “I’ve been in the public eye since the day I was born and rarely comment on anything written about me or my family, but recent stories are so startlingly untrue that I want to offer a little clarity.” He continued, “For the record: I adore @billraycycrus and think he’s one of the sweetest men I’ve ever met,” adding, “I love seeing my mom so happy.” Elizabeth Hurley and Cyrus both reposted the story, with Cyrus writing “Love you D Man.” Damian added in the Instagram story, “I have a very modern family—from my cherished father Arun, to my wonderful step siblings,” tagging Brooke, Summer, and Jackson Warne. Elizabeth was engaged to cricketer Shane Warne from 2011 to 2013, and the pair remained close friends until he died of a heart attack in 2022.
Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumer has revealed that her father is not always able to recognize her, because of the effects of dementia. Rumer, 37, his oldest child with first wife Demi Moore, said during a Q&A on Instagram, “I’m so grateful that when I go over there and I give him a hug, whether he recognizes me or not, he can feel the love I’ve given him and I can feel it back from him.” She added that she can “still see a spark of him and he can feel the love that I’m giving.” Her Die Hard star father was first diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022. In February of the following year, his family shared that his diagnosis had advanced to frontotemporal dementia, known as FTD. Rumer Willis told her followers it is “hard” to provide updates on her father’s health because “anybody with FTD is not doing great.” For someone with FTD, “he’s doing okay.” Representatives for Rumer Willis did not immediately respond to the Beast’s request for comment. The actor’s second wife, Emma Heming Willis, 47, told ABC News’ Diane Sawyer in August that she knows he still recognizes her and his five daughters—two with her and three with Moore—because “he lights up” around them. Heming Willis said she doesn’t need her husband to understand she’s his wife, she just wants to feel she has “a connection with him.”
An international soccer match went wildly off the rails before it even began when North Korean players punched their Japanese rivals instead of fist-bumping. Video footage of the game between the two countries’ most-talented under-17 players showed the reclusive dictatorship’s players turning the fist bumps into forceful punches—leaving the Japanese Football Association asking for an investigation, Japanese outlet Chunichi reported. The confrontation took place as the two played at an international tournament in Qatar, with the winner of the game going through to a quarter-final round. Despite the violence, North Korea lost 5-4, and Japan then went on to lose 1-0 to Austria. North Korean adult soccer players have been aggressive before, including in a 2019 World Cup qualifier match against South Korea. Choi Young-il, the vice president of the Korea Football Association, described the match, which ended in a draw, as being “like war.” Their players are only allowed to leave Kim Jong-Un’s dictatorship under close supervision, and under intense pressure to win. In 2010, the World Cup team and its manager were publicly lambasted for six hours on stage after being knocked out of the tournament. Newsweek reported that the manager was forced to work construction after the defeat.
Americans can thank Trump’s tariffs for Christmas being a lot more expensive this year. A study by LendingTree applied Trump’s tariffs to 2024’s Christmas shopping data and found that had the tariffs been in place last year, the average American would have spent an additional $132 on Christmas gifts, on top of the average $902 each the National Retail Federation found shoppers spent. “We estimate consumers and retailers would have faced an extra $40.6 billion burden from gift purchases,“ said the study. ”Consumers would have shouldered an estimated $28.6 billion, while retailers would have absorbed $12.0 billion." The numbers are particularly troubling for Americans looking to buy electronics and clothing this holiday season, two of the most popular—and most imported—categories of goods. The study finds that with tariffs, the average American consumer would have spent $186 more on electronics and $82 more on clothing in 2024. Trump’s tariffs are currently still in place but the Supreme Court is preparing to rule on whether they can be legally imposed, in a case which could derail his economic agenda.
Archaeologists have opened the hermetically sealed sarcophagus of a young Roman woman that was untouched since she was buried. The intact tomb was found underneath the capital of Hungary, Budapest, in the Óbuda district. It had not been looted, and the skeleton inside was entirely uninterfered with, offering researchers a valuable insight into life 1,700 years ago. The New York Post reports that “glass vessels, bronze figures and 140 coins,” were found inside. The find was made by researchers from the Budapest History Museum in a quarter of the ancient Roman city of Aquincum that had been vacated in the third century. Gabriella Fényes, lead archeologist on the excavation, said, “The peculiarity of the finding is that it was a hermetically sealed sarcophagus. It was not disturbed previously, so it was intact.” The size of the skeleton, along with the items found, suggests it was a young woman inside the sarcophagus. They included the “items given to the deceased by her relatives for her eternal journey,” Fényes said. “The deceased was buried very carefully by her relatives. They must have really loved who they buried here.”
A bear attack on a Canadian walking trail has left 11 people injured, including children. An “aggressive” grizzly bear set upon the group, a mix of teachers and school children, in Bella Coola, 435 miles northwest of Vancouver, British Columbia, leaving two people critically injured. Authorities are now hunting down the animal that fled after the attack. The Nuxalk Nation, the government of the Nuxalk people of Bella Coola, released a statement, urging people to stay in their homes as the beast is hunted. “Officers are armed. Remain indoors and off the highway,” they said in a statement. Authorities said that two people had serious injuries, alongside the two who sustained critical damage. Parent Veronica Schooner said one heroic teacher was badly hurt while trying to protect the children. He “got the whole brunt of it,” she told AP. She said that the bear got so close to her son that he felt its fur. “But it was going after somebody else,” Schooner said. The mother added that some of the children, a mix of fourth- and fifth-graders, were hit by bear spray in the melee. “He keeps crying for his friends,” she added.
The Real Housewives of New York City cast member Jenna Lyons announced Friday that she is leaving the show. “The rumors... Are true,” Lyons, 57, wrote on Instagram, before explaining her decision to exit the reality show after two seasons. “I was grateful to be asked to join season 16 of RHONY ‘as a friend of’—knowing my personal life was not really available to be filmed, we agreed that made sense. And after thinking it through I have made the difficult decision not return to the show. I would be the oldest and only openly gay woman on the show and feel like this is an opportunity for a new dynamic to emerge.” Lyons, a former J.Crew president, added that she has “so much respect and gratitude to the Entire BRAVO team who produced the show with grace and care.” Among those she thanked were executive producer and host Andy Cohen, as well as “all the fans who have said hi on the street, asked for a photo, supported me here on instagram THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU !!!!” The Bravo series, which premiered in 2008, is expected to reach its 300th episode this season.
Augustinus Bader's Ultra-Coveted Rich Cream Is 25% Off Right Now
If you're into beauty, you've almost certainly seen that infamous blue and gold bottle that houses stem cell scientist Augustinus Bader's luxe face cream on social media, in your facialist's lobby, or in your best friend's medicine cabinet. There's a reason (actually... a few reasons) that almost every beauty editor I know raves about this. For the record, I own both versions of the ubiquitous cream—The Cream and The Rich Cream—and I regret to inform you that, yes, they actually are worth every penny. If you haven't tried the brand yet, now's the perfect time because you can score the iconic creams (and other products from the brand) for 25 percent off during Dermstore's Holiday sale. Use the code JOY at checkout to unlock the discount. Best of all? Both The Cream and The Rich Cream are on sale in all three sizes, so if you're not ready to invest in the larger size, you can test the waters with the 15ML ($76,
$96) or 30ML ($148, $185)to see how you like it first.
Just like all of the brand’s science-forward skincare products, The Cream is infused with Augustinus Bader’s proprietary TFC8® (Trigger Factor Complex), “a potent cocktail of high-grade vitamins, amino acids and synthesized versions of skin molecules that is the result of 30 years of innovation and research.” Both versions of The Cream boost the body’s natural renewal process, resulting in softened fine lines, lifted skin, improved texture, and a more balanced moisture level. I, too, can attest to the blue bottle’s skin-enhancing virtues: I’ve been loyal to The Rich Cream for over a year, and it’s the only moisturizer I’ve ever run out of three times. Find out what all the hype is about while it’s discounted at Dermstore during its pre-Black Friday holiday sale.
Fans at an airshow watched in horror as a fighter jet smashed into the ground, exploding on impact and killing the pilot. A wall of fire and smoke was visible on the final day of the Dubai Airshow at Dubai World Central on Friday, after a HAL Tejas fighter of the Indian Air Force plunged from the sky. It is the second Tejas crash since March 2024, when another crashed in Rajasthan, according to NDTV. The jets are central to India’s hopes of modernizing its air force, a key element of Indian defense policy as it seeks to match neighboring rival Pakistan, which China is supplying. India’s state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited makes the jets. Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X, “Deeply saddened by the loss of our brave IAF pilot in the Tejas crash at the Dubai Air Show. My heartfelt condolences to his family. The nation stands with them, honouring his courage and service.” The Indian Air Force said in a statement, “IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.”
Jen Shah will soon be a free woman. The former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, who is serving time in the same minimum security prison as disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, will be released on December 10. Shah, 52, was sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison in 2023 for her role in a nationwide telemarketing scam that targeted the elderly. Upon her release, she will have served less than half of her original sentence. The reality star has been incarcerated at the notoriously cushy facility in Bryan, Texas, since February 2023. In that time, she’s befriended Holmes, 41, who is serving an 11-year sentence for wire fraud. Maxwell, 63, was transferred to the facility in August, shortly after speaking to Justice Department officials about her former partner Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes. Nicknamed “Club Fed,” the prison is known for its lax rules and extensive amenities, including a full gym, yoga classes, and a “puppy program.” Shah even teaches a “Shah-mazing Abs” workout class for fellow inmates. Though her release was initially set for 2029, the Bravo star has been granted five sentence reductions for good behavior and making restitution payments to her victims. However, she may not return to television any time soon. Housewives creator Andy Cohen has repeatedly dismissed speculation that Shah will rejoin the series upon her release, telling fans in September that he “never wants to see” Shah again. Bravo told the Daily Beast it had no comment about Shah’s upcoming release from prison.