Augustinus Bader’s Beloved Rich Cream Now Comes in a Larger Size
THINK BIG
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you’re a skincare obsessive (*raising hand*), you’ve seen that infamous blue and gold bottle that houses renowned stem cell scientist Augustinus Bader’s luxe face cream on social media, in your facialist’s lobby or in your best friend’s medicine cabinet. There’s a reason that almost every beauty editor I know raves about the universally skin-enhancing formula. Just like all of the brand’s science-forward skincare products, The Cream (and the more emollient older sister, The Rich Cream) is infused with Augustinus Bader’s proprietary TFC8® (Trigger Factor Complex), “a potent cocktail of high-grade vitamins, amino acids and synthesized versions of skin molecules that is the result of 30 years of innovation and research.” The blend of moisture-locking humectants, antioxidants, and stem cell extracts targets a laundry list of skincare concerns, from fine lines and deep wrinkles to texture, loss of elasticity, dullness, and even cellulite—and it gets to work fast.
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream 100 ML
Free Shipping
It’s no wonder that everyone from Kim Kardashian, January Jones, Victoria Beckham, and even Leonardo DiCaprio are fans of The Cream, according to the brand. Whether you’re a loyalist to the multifunctional moisturizer, have been dying to find out what the hype is about, or are just looking for a luxury gift for the skincare lover on your list, the brand recently launched a supersize bottle of the cult-favorite formula. Now, both The Cream and The Rich Cream are available in four sizes, including the newly launched 100-milliliter bottle. Yes, we already knew Bader’s creams are an investment, but if you run out of the holy grail formula as fast as I do, you’re going to love the new supersize bottle.
Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more beauty deals, including Sephora coupons, Ulta coupons, Nordstrom coupons, and Macy’s coupons.