Augustinus Bader and Haider Ackermann’s Limited Edition Collaboration Is the Ultimate Beauty Gift
DREAM CREAMS
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Augustinus Bader’s cult-favorite moisturizers, The Cream and The Rich Cream, have become ubiquitous for their distinctive blue bottle and, of course, the transformative formulas they contain. To celebrate the five-year anniversary of Bader’s beloved hero creams, the brand joined forces with innovative fashion designer Haider Ackermann to release limited edition, collectible bottles of The Cream and The Rich Cream, and, spoiler alert: they’re beyond gorgeous. Ackermann’s limited edition chrome vessels feature a mirror-like finish, nodding to the designer’s signature knack for experimenting with lines, futuristic materials, and fluidity in his sartorial designs. Frankly, these bottles look more like fine art sculptures than moisturizers, making the perfect gift for the beauty or skincare obsessive in your life.
The Haider Ackermann x Augustinus Bader Limited Editions
Aside from the luxe bottle redesign, both The Cream and The Rich Cream are two of the best moisturizers on the market. Period. Infused with Professor Bader’s proprietary TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), a patented technology backed by 30 years of clinical research that amplifies the skin’s natural healing processes, these creams address a laundry list of skin concerns from fine lines and texture to elasticity and discoloration. You can’t go wrong with either of the creams, but The Rich Cream is my favorite for fall and winter because it’s slightly more emollient than The Cream. If you’re a skincare junkie with an eye for aesthetics (or are shopping for one this holiday season), look no further than Augustinus Bader x Haider Ackermann’s stunning collab.
