Auliʻi Cravalho on ‘Reef Builders’ and the Simple Everyday Choices That Can Help Save Coral Reefs

At just 24 years old, actress, activist, and newly-minted producer Auliʻi Cravalho has a stacked resume. The native Hawaiian was cast as the title character in the 2016 feature film Moana at just 16 years old, and the star returned for Moana 2 in 2024. Since then, Cravalho has channeled her inherent love for the ocean and her homeland into a new project aimed at helping with coral reef restoration efforts. In the new documentary Reef Builders, Cravalho serves as an associate producer. The documentary, which celebrated its global debut on April 14, highlights the Sheba Hope Grows Program, which is part of the world’s most extensive coral reef restoration program.

“This is my first documentary,” she tells The Daily Beast. “I don’t usually exist in the [documentary] space—I’m used to television and film, so it’s been so incredible being a part of this process to see also how our story [has led to] changes in coral reef restoration awareness.” Cravalho has always been passionate about the oceans, but being involved in this project only deepened her connection, and more importantly, gave her another platform to speak out about how vital this project—and the health of the coral reefs are for everyone.

From Education to Action

“You know, I love that Sheba has allowed this kind of conversation to exist outside of the scientific spaces,” she says. “I thought that restoration also kind of belonged to that scientific community. Because what I can’t say with scientific jargon, I feel like I make up for with chutzpah and with excitement… and that also has a space in restoration work.” Spoiler alert: she more than makes up for it.

The film explores not only the restoration efforts being executed in Bontosua, Indonesia, Lamu, Kenya, Moore Reef, Australia, and Auli’i’s native O’ahu, Hawai’i, but also how global warming is impacting the coral reef and marine ecosystem as a whole. “I am a young person who truly feels like the world that I am carrying is on fire, and there are things that we can help bow that feeling of anxiousness,” she says. And, you don’t have to be a marine biologist or even a certified diver to help. “If you enjoy spending time at the beach and see trash, pick it up. Leave the place better than how you found it.”

Another easy way? Take inventory of your SPF lineup. One of the biggest threats to coral reefs and just marine ecosystems is actually chemical sunscreen. Hawai’i has already taken legal measures to protect its marine life from harmful chemical sunscreens that contain oxybenzone and octinoxate, which are both linked with significant coral bleaching and may be poisonous to marine life. In 2021, a state ban on products containing oxybenzone and octinoxate went into effect. In Maui and the Big Island, only mineral-based formulas are allowed.

Unfortunately, the “mainland” has not taken these steps—at least not yet—but you can easily make the swap to reef-safe sunscreen on your own accord. “It’s also a little difficult to enact that kind of ban, because so many of us travel with our sunscreens,” she explains.

Plus, carefully reading labels isn’t exactly something most consumers are used to doing (especially for such a small and standard purchase like sun protection), but doing so can make all the difference. Plus, as Cravalho points out, if these products are so damaging to the coral reef at such a deep, biological level, they can’t be great for us either. “If [chemical sunscreens] are destroying the reef, it’s probably not good for us to absorb those ourselves either.”

Cravalho’s tip for picking the best formula that won’t destroy our oceans? “Opt for the ones that make you look like a surfer, where you’re like, oh, wow, I have a white cast. Those are the cool ones,” she says.

How to Take Action

The film’s worldwide premiere took place on April 9 in London and was praised by environmental advocates and the entertainment industry. Hosted by Sheba and Prime Video, the premiere underscored the growing momentum behind global reef restoration and the urgency of climate-focused storytelling. Held in conjunction with Earth Month, the debut emphasized the importance of mainstream media in inspiring actionable change.

Directed by Nicolas Brown and produced by the Oscar-nominated production company Silverback Films, Reef Builders chronicles restoration projects across four continents. From local fishermen in Indonesia to marine scientists in Australia, the film showcases how different communities are using innovative techniques like “reef stars”—hexagonal steel structures—to breathe life back into damaged reefs. So far, more than 1.3 million corals have been restored across 30-plus sites.

According to Cravalho, the documentary was designed to be more than informative—it was meant to inspire people to engage with restoration, whether that means switching sunscreens or supporting reef-friendly policies in their communities. “I really hope that people take away how many incredible people attempt to make this film and that this is a labor of love of many communities,” she says. After all, Cravalho underscores a critical point: “This is a man-made solution to a man-made problem, and the Sheba Hope Grows program allowed us to implement this methodology in so many different coastal communities.”

While Sheba, a premium cat food brand, may seem like an odd bedfellow to be supporting coral reefs and the aquatic life that call these environments their home, upon deeper reflection, it’s the perfect fit. After all, the interconnectedness of all natural life on this globe and even the importance of sustainable fish ecologies to feed our feline friends in a healthy and sustainable way is actually a win-win-win for everyone on the globe.

The Best Reef-Safe Sunscreens

If all this reef talk has you ready to swap your sunscreen but also wondering, “Wait, which one doesn’t kill baby coral?”—don’t stress. You’re not alone.

We’ve rounded up a few mineral-based MVPs that do the job and leave you glowing (not ghostly). It turns out you don’t have to look like a surfer or rock a white cast to do your part in protecting the coral reef—unless you want to, of course.

Reef Builders is available to stream globally on Prime Video.