Aung San Suu Kyi Found Guilty of Corruption by Junta Court

Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi was found guilty of corruption by a military junta court on Wednesday and sentenced to five years in prison, a source told Reuters. The 76-year-old Suu Kyi, who was ousted in a coup early last year after leading the country for five years, faces up to 190 years in prison on a total of 18 charges. In the first case, Suu Kyi was accused of taking $600,000 in gold and cash payments from a former protégé, a charge the ex-leader said was “absurd.” The international community has demanded her release.