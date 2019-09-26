CHEAT SHEET
Trump’s Wildlife Service Pick Linked to Anti-Animal-Protection Groups
Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Fish and Wildlife Service has been linked to groups opposed to the protections for endangered animals that she would be tasked with overseeing. The Guardian reports Aurelia Skipwith previously worked at the agrochemical giant Monsanto—a major producer of an herbicide linked to negative effects on wildlife—and has ties to the lobbying powerhouse Westlands Water District. Westlands has a history of arguing against Endangered Species Act regulations and has reportedly spent hundreds of thousands of dollars attempting to influence House and Senate environmental policy. Skipwith’s fiancé, Leo Giacometto, worked on behalf of Westlands from 2005 to 2010 and David Bernhardt, Trump’s interior secretary who would be Skipwith’s boss if she’s confirmed, has also lobbied for the group. A Senate committee approved Skipwith’s nomination Wednesday in a vote of 11-10.