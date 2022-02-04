CHEAT SHEET
    Police Chief Fires Union Boss After He Blasts Diversity Efforts as 'Racist'

    Corbin Bolies

    Breaking News Intern

    Jonathan Castner/AFP via Getty

    The head of the Aurora, Colorado, police department’s union decided to speak out against diversity. And now he’s out of a job. Chief Vanessa Wilson fired officer Douglas Wilkinson after he sent an email in November calling the department’s efforts “systemically sexist and racist.” Wilkinson blasted the department’s push, which followed a 14-month investigation into the city’s diversity in hiring, as political. “To match the ‘diversity’ of ‘the community’, we could make sure to hire 10% illegal aliens, 50% weed smokers, 10% Crackheads, and a few child molesters and murderers.” The egregious email led to a two-month human resources investigation before Wilkinson was booted. He can appeal the decision, according to a disciplinary order obtained by KMGH.

