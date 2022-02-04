Police Chief Fires Union Boss After He Blasts Diversity Efforts as ‘Racist’
THE IRONY
The head of the Aurora, Colorado, police department’s union decided to speak out against diversity. And now he’s out of a job. Chief Vanessa Wilson fired officer Douglas Wilkinson after he sent an email in November calling the department’s efforts “systemically sexist and racist.” Wilkinson blasted the department’s push, which followed a 14-month investigation into the city’s diversity in hiring, as political. “To match the ‘diversity’ of ‘the community’, we could make sure to hire 10% illegal aliens, 50% weed smokers, 10% Crackheads, and a few child molesters and murderers.” The egregious email led to a two-month human resources investigation before Wilkinson was booted. He can appeal the decision, according to a disciplinary order obtained by KMGH.