Colorado Cop Accused of Pistol-Whipping and Choking a Compliant, Unarmed Man
OUT OF CONTROL
A Colorado cop pistol-whipped, choked, and threatened to kill a man who was fully compliant with the officer’s instructions and was not resisting arrest, The Denver Post reports. Aurora Police Officer John Haubert, 39, faces three felony charges over the incident last Friday: attempted first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and felony menacing, in addition to misdemeanor charges of official oppression and official misconduct, the Post reported, citing court records.
After responding to a trespassing report, Haubert allegedly attacked Kyle Maurice Vinson, 29, while attempting to question him. Haubert forced Vinson to the ground and choked him until he could barely speak, according to court filings. “You’re killing me,” Vinson reportedly cried out. “If you move, I will shoot you,” Haubert allegedly replied. Vinson nearly lost consciousness at one point, the filings state. The assault was captured on bodycam footage, according to authorities. Haubert’s partner, 40-year-old Francine Martinez, faces one count of failing to intervene and a second count of failing to report the use of force.