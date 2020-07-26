Colorado Protest Erupts in Panic as Car Drives Into Crowd, Shots Fired
CHAOS
Dozens of demonstrators marching along a Colorado interstate on Saturday night to demand justice for Elijah McClain wound up fleeing for cover after a vehicle drove into the crowd and gunfire erupted. Video purportedly taken at the scene of the protest on I-225 shows demonstrators dropping to the ground as shots ring out in the background. Multiple witnesses cited by The Sentinel said the gunfire was the result of a protester firing shots towards the vehicle as it plowed into demonstrators. One protester was reportedly injured in the melee. The Aurora Police Department said was investigating the incident. “While the protestors were walking on I-225, a vehicle decided to drive through the crowd. A protestor decided to fire off a weapon, striking at least 1 other protestor. They were transported to the hospital in stable condition,” police said in a statement on Twitter.