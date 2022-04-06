Police Chief Fired for Failing to Boost Cops’ Morale After Elijah McClain’s Death
TWO STEPS BACK
Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson was tasked with rebuilding community trust after three of her department’s officers killed innocent 23-year-old Elijah McClain as he walked home from a convenience store with ice tea for his brother. But she was fired, effective immediately, on Wednesday for doing so at the expense of her own department. Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly said in a statement Wednesday that Wilson had “prioritized” outside relations over building internal morale and effectively managing the agency’s 744 officers. “The police chief also needs to effectively engage with staff, build morale, and validate employee feedback,” Twombly said. But several local politicians and activists said Wilson had been making important inroads with communities of color. “She was pushing them to do better and they fired her because they don’t want to do better,” McClain’s mom, Sheneen McClain, said. “She’s not a cheerleader. I don’t know why they would expect her to be a cheerleader.”