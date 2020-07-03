Two Aurora Cops Fired for Reenacting Elijah McClain Chokehold in Photos
Aurora’s interim police chief fired two of three officers who posed for a photo last October reenacting a chokehold that killed 23-year-old Black man Elijah McClain. The third officer, Jaron Jones, had already resigned. A fourth officer was also fired for receiving the photo—that officer was Jason Rosenblatt, one of the cops involved in McClain’s death last year. McClain was walking home from a convenience store, listening to music through headphones and wearing a ski mask to keep himself warm when three officers tried to arrest him for no apparent reason. He was held in a chokehold, causing him to vomit and plead for air, then injected with ketamine by paramedics.
During a Friday news conference, interim Chief Vanessa Wilson showed the photo, taken near the scene of McClain’s death. She said officers Erica Marrero and Kyle Dittrich had been fired for posing in it. When the photo was sent to Rosenblatt, he replied with “ha ha,” Wilson said.