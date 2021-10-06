Someone Defaced Auschwitz Barracks With Antisemitic Graffiti
UTTERLY DESPICABLE
Authorities at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum in Poland are working with law-enforcement officials to determine who defaced nine wooden barracks with spray painted antisemitic graffiti at the death camp memorial this week. The museum called the act “an outrageous attack on the symbol of one of the greatest tragedies in human history and an extremely painful blow to the memory of all the victims of the German Nazi Auschwitz-Birkenau camp.” Budget cuts tied to the pandemic have compromised security at the 420-acre site, but investigators are looking through surveillance footage to narrow down who might have scrawled the graffiti, written in English and German. They have also put out a call for any potential witnesses to come forward. Around 1.1 million mostly Jewish people died at the camp run by Nazi Germany during World War II.