Amazon Removes Ornaments and Bottle Openers Displaying Auschwitz From Site
The Auschwitz Memorial and Museum called on Amazon to remove “disturbing and disrespectful” listings of porcelain Christmas ornaments and bottle openers featuring the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp. In a tweet on Sunday, the Auschwitz Memorial wrote, “Selling “Christmas ornaments” with images of Auschwitz does not seem appropriate,” adding, “We ask @amazon to remove the items of those suppliers.” Hours after the tweet was posted, Amazon removed the products from its site, The Times of Israel reported. The ornaments also featured pictures of the Wawel Castle in Krakow, Poland, and the riverfront of the city of Gdansk. On Amazon’s “Offensive and Controversial Materials” page, the company states that it does not “allow products that promote, incite or glorify hatred, violence, racial, sexual or religious intolerance or promote organizations with such views.”