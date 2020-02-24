Auschwitz Memorial Slams Amazon Prime Show ‘Hunters’ Over Human Chess Game Scene

The Amazon Prime series Hunters, starring Al Pacino, is igniting more controversy. The 10-part fictional series about Nazi hunters in the 1970s has already been accused of “Jewsploitation” by some critics. Now the Auschwitz Memorial is slamming a particular scene in which prisoners at the concentration camp must kill each other during a game of human chess, calling it “dangerous foolishness & caricature.” A tweet from the memorial adds: “It also welcomes future deniers. We honor the victims by preserving factual accuracy.” The show’s creator, David Weil, the grandson of a Holocaust survivor, has said his goal “was always to honor the Jewish experience, to shed light on hidden crimes, to honor my grandmother’s story.”