CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Auschwitz Memorial Slams Amazon Prime Show ‘Hunters’ Over Human Chess Game Scene

    ‘DANGEROUS FOOLISHNESS’

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Frazer Harrison/Getty

    The Amazon Prime series Hunters, starring Al Pacino, is igniting more controversy. The 10-part fictional series about Nazi hunters in the 1970s has already been accused of “Jewsploitation” by some critics. Now the Auschwitz Memorial is slamming a particular scene in which prisoners at the concentration camp must kill each other during a game of human chess, calling it “dangerous foolishness & caricature.” A tweet from the memorial adds: “It also welcomes future deniers. We honor the victims by preserving factual accuracy.” The show’s creator, David Weil, the grandson of a Holocaust survivor, has said his goal “was always to honor the Jewish experience, to shed light on hidden crimes, to honor my grandmother’s story.”