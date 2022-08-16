Missing Aussie Actress Finally Located—in Los Angeles Jail
UNEXPECTED TWIST
An Australian woman who was reported missing in Los Angeles Tuesday morning has been found—in jail. Australian actress and singer Laura McCulloch, 37, was arrested Aug. 12 and booked on $25,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. McCulloch’s last known location was at Japanese BBQ chain Gyu-Kaku awaiting a date she’d arranged through an app, but instead of enjoying her meal she was charged with a felony for public intoxication and resisting arrest, authorities said. While at the restaurant, McCulloch allegedly threw her drink at someone and their 2-year-old toddler. When police arrived at the scene, she was drunk and aggressive, allegedly kicking at officers and even biting one on the shoulder, according to the Daily Mail. Her friends and family began searching for McCulloch after she missed work and other commitments following the online date.