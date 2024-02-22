Aussie Cop Sought in Chilling Disappearance of Football Umpire and His Boyfriend
UNSETTLING
Australian authorities are trying to locate a celebrity blogger turned police officer in connection with the recent disappearance of two Sydney men, they said Thursday. The missing couple, Jesse Baird, 26, and Luke Davies, 29, were last seen on Monday, with “grave concerns” for their safety flaring after bloodied clothes, credit cards, and a $8,000 watch were discovered in a dumpster near Baird’s home on Wednesday. A subsequent search of the property turned up a “significant” amount of blood, a New South Wales Police spokesperson said. Baird, a former presenter for local station Channel 10, works as a goal umpire for the Australian Football League, while Davies is a flight attendant at Qantas. The blogger-turned-cop being sought by investigators was identified by officials as Beau Lamarre, himself a member of the New South Wales Police. Lamarre, who at one point dated Baird, has reportedly been on sick leave all week, and investigators are unsure of his whereabouts, according to News Corp Australia.