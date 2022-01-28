CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Aussie Millionaire Extradited Over Massive Horoscope Scam
The Stars Aren’t Aligned
Read it at Department of Justice
A dual Australian-Russian citizen has been extradited to the U.S. for his alleged role in a massive cell phone scam, in which users were unwittingly charged $9.99 per month for horoscopes, celebrity gossip, and trivia. According to a press release published by the Department of Justice on Friday, Eugeni “Zhenya” Tsvetnenko and his co-conspirators defrauded the cell phone customers of more than $41 million, netting over $20 million. Tsvetnenko reportedly once enjoyed an opulent lifestyle; he hosted Snoop Dogg at his birthday party and arrived at his wedding with his now-estranged wife in a horse-drawn carriage. Tsvetnenko has previously denied wrongdoing.