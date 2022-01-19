Aussie PM Begs Backpackers to Come Visit and Save Workforce Depleted by COVID
GET A JOB
The Australian government is pinning its hopes on backpackers to save the country’s COVID-battered workforce. In a pitch made to travelers on Wednesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison offered to waive the visa application fee for backpackers arriving in the next three months. “Come on down now because you wanted to come to Australia,” he said at a press conference. “Move all the way around the country, and at the same time join our workforce and help us in our agricultural sector, in our hospitality sector, and so many of the other parts of the economy that rely on that labor,” he said. His comments come a day after the country reported its deadliest day of the pandemic with 77 fatalities, and as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautioned against travel to the country due to a spike in cases.