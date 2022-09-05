Aussie Teen Held in U.S. Prison for 10 Days After Traveling for Job Interview
‘I’M F*CKED’
A 19-year-old from Australia was held in a federal detention center in Hawaii for 10 days after failing to satisfy entry requirements upon his arrival, The Guardian Australia reported Sunday. Aboard a flight for the first time in his life, Cameron Carter was traveling on the visa waiver program to Wyoming, where he intended to stay with a friend and interview for jobs, he told the outlet. Stopped at customs and pulled out for an interview, “once I got sat down and asked questions it was, yeah, I’m fucked,” Carter said. Though he had a flight back to Australia booked and told immigration officials that he would return to the U.S. only “after I obtain a working visa,” they determined he had “not overcome the presumption that [he was] an intended immigrant.” Carter was jailed in a small cell, his ordeal extended for more than a week after immigration officials interpreted his stress as resisting deportation, The Guardian reported. After days of being unable to contact his family, Carter was eventually placed on a flight back to Australia. “The experience didn’t put me off, it just gave me more of a goal to reach,” he said. “I am stubborn.”