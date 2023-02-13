Austin Majors, Child Star of ‘NYPD Blue,’ Dies at 27 of Suspected Fentanyl Overdose
‘MADE US PROUD’
Austin Majors, who starred in NYPD Blue and Disney’s Treasure Planet as a child, reportedly died on Saturday night. He was 27. His death was first reported Monday by TMZ, which said the actor died in “a homeless housing facility” in Los Angeles. A source close to the matter told the outlet that Majors is believed to have ingested a lethal amount of fentanyl, though an official cause of death has not been determined. An autopsy is scheduled to be completed later on Monday, with toxicology results expected “in the next few months,” according to TMZ. In a statement, Majors’ family called their son “a loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being.” Going on to recount his early life, including his time as an Eagle Scout and graduation from USC’s film school, they said, “Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever.” Majors was best known for his seven-season turn on ABC’s iconic cop show, portraying Theo, the son of Dennis Franz’s protagonist. He also lent his voice to Disney for Treasure Planet, voicing the younger version of Jim for their 2002 animated space-age adaptation of the Robert Louis Stevenson classic. His final role, according to IMDb, was in 2012, when he played a middle schooler on an episode of How I Met Your Mother.