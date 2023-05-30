Man Terrorized Black Visitors to White Woman’s Home for Months: Feds
HATEFUL
A Kansas man who allegedly used “guns, death threats and racial slurs to intimidate Black people and interfere with multiple federally-protected rights” has been indicted by a federal grand jury, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Austin Schoemann, 30, allegedly flashed his gun and berated two young Black men at a gas station, and threatened a third Black adult who came to their defense with his weapon. The indictment also alleges Schoemann threatened to harm or kill Black visitors to a white woman's home for months, at times shouting threats and slurs outside her property whenever he believed she was hosting or preparing to host Black people. He is charged with using the internet to bombard the white woman’s family members with videos and messages in which he “repeatedly threatened to shoot and kill Black people,” according to the indictment. Schoemann could face up to 10 years behind bars for firearms charges and five years for distributing threatening material online, and at least seven years for brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.