Austin Siblings Dead in Murder-Suicide, Police Say
Siblings from Austin, Texas found dead earlier this week died from an apparent murder-suicide, Austin police said Thursday. Officers were called to a house around noon Monday, where they found Ashley Harris, 57, and Jacob Barlow, 62, with gunshot wounds, KXAN reports. The pair died about a half hour after officers arrived at the scene. An autopsy revealed Barlow shot his little sister before turning the gun on himself, according to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office. A possible motive has not been disclosed.