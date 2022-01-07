Australia Tells Another Tennis Player to Get Out in Vax Fight
YOU’RE OUT!
Renata Voracava, a Czech tennis player, is being held in a Melbourne hotel by the Australian Border Force after her visa was yanked in a dust up over vaccine mandate exemptions. Voracava, who has been asked to leave the country, had received a vaccine exemption thanks to a prior COVID-19 infection in the last six months. Tennis legend Novak Djokovic, who received the same exemption, is also in detention after his visa was cancelled and is still fighting his deportation. “We can confirm that Czech tennis player Renata Voracova is in the same detention as Djokovic, together with several other players,” the Czech Foreign Ministry said. “We submitted through our embassy in Canberra a protest note and are asking for an explanation of the situation. However, Renata Voracova decided to drop out of the tournament due to limited possibilities for training and to leave Australia.” A third Australian Open participant, an official, used the same exemption to enter the country, but has already voluntarily left. The three were granted exceptions by the Victorian Health Department and a Tennis Australia expert panel, but the federal government notified Tennis Australia in November that international arrivals would not be allowed to bypass vaccine mandates on the basis of prior infections.