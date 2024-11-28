Cheat Sheet
Australia Bans Social Media for Children Under 16

DE-INFLUENCED
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Updated 11.28.24 12:18PM EST 
Published 11.28.24 12:16PM EST 
Children playground miniatures are seen in front of displayed Snapchat logo in this illustration
Corporations could face nearly $32 million in fines for “systemic” failures to implement age requirements. Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters

Australian lawmakers passed a landmark ban on social media use among minors, giving the green light to one of the world’s strictest child-related social media regulations. The ban, which prohibits children under the age of 16 from using social media reportedly targets the negative impact of excessive social media use on children’s physical and mental well being. It specifically applies to X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and Reddit, but not YouTube. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the law puts the onus on social media platforms to take “reasonable steps” to prevent minors from creating accounts. Corporations could face nearly $32 million in fines for “systemic” failures to implement age requirements. A YouGov poll released Tuesday found that 77% of Australians support the ban. Similar initiatives outside of Australia have emerged. France last year passed a law requiring parental consent for social media users under 15, and it has been advocating for similar measures across the European Union.

2
Russia Launches ‘Massive’ Strike On Ukraine Over Use of US Missiles
BLACKOUT BOMBARDMENT
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Published 11.28.24 1:02PM EST 
A State Emergency Service member checks a part of an intercepted Russian cruise missile, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in an unknown location in Ukraine November 28, 2024.
Thursday’s attack was Russia’s 11th large-scale assault on Ukraine’s energy supplies in 2024 alone. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

More than a million households in Ukraine were left without power after a “massive enemy attack” overnight by Russia, targeting critical energy infrastructure facilities, CNN reported. Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on Thursday that the air assault was in response to Ukrainian strikes in Russian territory using US-made ATACMS missiles. However, Putin only announced Russia hit 17 targets that were “military facilities, defense industry facilities and their support systems.” He reportedly did not acknowledge the attacks on Ukraine’s power infrastructure. Thursday’s strike was Russia’s 11th large-scale assault on Ukraine’s energy supplies in 2024 alone, according to the energy ministry in Kyiv. Russian bombardments have intensified in recent months, leaving Ukraine in a vulnerable position as the war enters its third winter. Thursday’s assault included about 100 drones and more than 90 missiles, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. This comes two days after Russia launched a record 188 drones at Ukraine on Tuesday, damaging critical infrastructure in the west of the country, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Pvolve’s Jennifer Aniston-Approved Fitness Program Is on Major Sale
BLACK FRIDAY 2024
Julia Guerra 

Scouted Contributor

Updated 11.26.24 3:59PM EST 
Published 11.25.24 9:35PM EST 
Pvolve Black Friday Sale 2024
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Pvolve.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Pvolve offers members functional-meets-mainstream low-impact fitness classes that promote strength and mobility. The method, founded by Rachel Katzman, is approved by a Clinical Advisory Board, expert trainers, and Jennifer Aniston, who officially joined the company in 2023 after falling in love with the program. If you’ve been looking for a lower-impact and time-saving workout to help you perfect your ‘Winter Arc’ this year, Pvolve’s got you covered. From now through Dec. 1, take advantage of its Black Friday sales, which include a new member and winback offer of 20 percent off the first month of any membership, as well as a current member offer.

Pvolve Black Friday Sale
Plus, this week, score flash sale deals, including 30 percent off a 10-class pack for new and win-back members, plus a tiered merchandise discount for current members (spend $50, get $10 off; spend $100, get $20 off; spend $200, get $50, etc.). Through Dec. 8, shoppers can enjoy 20 percent off sitewide, plus a free Recover 9 with bundles. Use codes BF20 (Nov. 25 – Dec. 1) and CYBER20 (Dec. 2 – Dec. 8) to redeem.

3
‘No Idea What That Actually Means’: NYT Reporter on Trump’s Mexico Posts
'WHO KNOWS?'
William Vaillancourt
Updated 11.28.24 3:01AM EST 
Published 11.28.24 12:41AM EST 
CNN/AC360

The New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman seemed puzzled by Donald Trump’s latest social media posts about Mexico and how, for instance, “Mexico will stop people from going to our Southern Border, effective immediately.” Trump’s declaration might not amount to much, she said. ”I have no idea what that actually means,” Haberman told CNN’s John Berman. “He has made statements like that before, when he was president, and it didn’t actually amount to the closure of a border. You know, it comes a day after he made some very aggressive tariff threat against Mexico and Canada. And so, I think that’s probably not a coincidence, although who knows?” Trump, who recently pledged new tariffs on goods imported from Mexico, said he had spoken over the phone with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, and that it was a “productive” call. “Who knows what actually happened in that call?” Haberman said. “At some point we may find out, but everything with him is the opening bid of a negotiation. And I look at this, plus the tariff threat, most likely as a combined push toward Mexico to try to get what he wants.” Sheinbaum was later forced to clarify in a post on X, saying Mexico’s position is not to “close borders” but to “build bridges between governments and between peoples.”

4
Netflix to Release Doc on Fake ‘Wellness Guru’ Who Claimed She Cured Her Cancer
CON ARTIST
Leigh Kimmins McManus 

Reporter

Updated 11.28.24 12:39PM EST 
Published 11.28.24 12:22PM EST 
Belle Gibson lied about brain cancer
Belle Gibson lied about brain cancer

The story of a “wellness guru” who claimed she cured herself of terminal brain cancer with a healthy diet and lifestyle in place of traditional medicine will be told in a new Netflix doc. Belle Gibson, or @healing_belle as she was known on Instagram, shot to fame with her story—until she was rumbled as a fantasist by a pair of journalists from The Age newspaper. After she was outed Gibson, now aged 33, blamed her web of sickening lies on a rough childhood. “No … None of it’s true,” she admitted, adding: “I don’t want forgiveness. I just think [speaking out] was the responsible thing to do.” That was back in 2015, now the serial liar be thrust back into the public eye as a damning new Netflix series about her story airs early next year, The Times reports. The series, called Apple Cider Vinegar, is based on a book by the journalists—Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano—who first exposed the Australian con artist.

Shop with Scouted

Score 25% Off Bestselling Gift Sets at Jones Road’s Black Friday Sale
BLACK FRIDAY 2024
Julia Guerra 

Scouted Contributor

Published 11.27.24 6:50PM EST 
Jones Road Beauty Black Friday Sale
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Jones Road Beauty.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Four years after makeup artist Bobbi Brown departed from her eponymous label, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, the makeup mogul began developing Jones Road Beauty to fill a gap she saw in the beauty industry: clean and high-performance products for all ages, complexion types and skin tones. Jones Road Beauty celebrated its fourth anniversary this year and has become a favorite of beauty lovers of all ages and skin types, making the Jones Road Beauty Black Friday sale one of the most anticipated across the industry. In 2023, the Jones Road Miracle Balm sold over 375,000 units on Black Friday alone, so it’s safe to say it’s pretty popular. This multi-purpose balm, described as “a light-reflecting super product,” can be applied to the face, and lips, where you crave a hydrated glow. It’s been a bestseller since its release in 2020 and comes in 13 colors, including the new Pinky Bronze (a low-shimmer, pink-brown) and Golden Hour (a sheer gold with multi-dimensional shimmer), which looks beautiful on all skin types.

Jones Road Beauty Black Friday Sale
Given the Miracle Balm’s popularity, we’re thrilled that this year’s Jones Road Black Friday sale includes 25 percent off percent kits that include the viral formula, along with savings on the mini Miracle Balm singles and sets. Shoppers can snag a set of four ($68), six ($99), or eight ($128) miniature Miracle Balms, selecting from the brand’s full lineup of 13 permanent shades. In a press release sent to The Daily Beast, Brown recommended shoppers “create the most versatile set of four Mini Miracle Balms” by selecting “one that will provide an all-over tint, one blush tone that can double as a lip tint, one bronzer, and one highlighter to provide a touch of sparkle.” The sets will be available until Monday, Dec. 2, so don’t wait to grab one for yourself or the beauty lover on your holiday gift list before they disappear.

5
Historic 900-Year-Old London Markets Set to Shut Down
MEATING THE END
Leigh Kimmins McManus 

Reporter

Updated 11.28.24 1:24PM EST 
Published 11.28.24 1:23PM EST 
Smithfield Market
Smithfield Market Wiki Commons

Two iconic markets in central London with 900 years of history between them are set to close amid financial strains. The operators of the site, The City of London Corporation, said Tuesday its council voted to stop operating Smithfield and Billingsgate meat and fish markets. The vote pours cold water on plans to relocate the markets to a £1b ($1.3b) development in Dagenham, East London. Rising construction costs and wider inflation put a stop to these plans. The current site was built in 1868, but it has its roots in the tenth century. The corporation said it will provide financial compensation to the traders, while it will ask Parliament Wednesday to absolve it of responsibility of the market. They want to turn Smithfield into a cultural site, while Billingsgate is expected to host housing, The Times of London reported. Trading is expected to cease after 2028, but not everyone who works there is worried. “I’ve been working here for 30 years, and it’s been about to close for 30 years,” one trader said. “So I’m taking it all with a pinch of salt.”

6
Alabama A&M University Falsely Announces Death of Hospitalized Athlete
‘REMAINS ALIVE’
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 11.27.24 10:56PM EST 
Medrick Burnett Jr.
Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M University falsely announced the death of a football player critically injured in a game, forcing the school to retract the news and apologize. “Upon hearing from a representative from UAB hospital this afternoon, we learned that he remains alive,” said Alabama A&M. “We express our immediate regret for disseminating false information however, we hold complete joy in knowing that Medrick remains in stable condition.” Twenty-year-old footballer Medrick Burnett Jr., a California native, played in seven games for the university before an accident tragically cut his football career short. In late October during a game against Alabama State, he suffered a severe head injury during a collision, resulting in brain bleeds and swelling. “He had to have a tube to drain to relieve the pressure, and after 2 days of severe pressure, we had to opt for a craniotomy, which was the last resort to help try to save his life,” said Burnette’s sister Dominece James.

7
L.A. Times Owner Irked by Reporter’s Questions on Pro-Trump Voices
'COMBATIVE'
William Vaillancourt
Published 11.27.24 7:19PM EST 
Patrick Soon-Shiong
Patrick Soon-Shiong MediaNews Group/Orange County Re/MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Los Angeles Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong grew “combative” while being asked about his intention on adding Trump-defending CNN commentator Scott Jennings to the publication’s editorial board, former CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy wrote in his Status newsletter Tuesday. Soon-Shiong, who didn’t allow the Times editorial board to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris, praised Jennings in a post on X earlier that day. When Darcy asked about how Jennings' commentary is “at its core, dishonest,” the billionaire owner said it was mere “opinion” that president-elect Trump lies more often than other politicians. “If you want to talk about Donald Trump, that’s not the conversation I started with,” Soon-Shiong said, according to Darcy. The billionaire would go on to label Darcy a “so-called reporter“ and accuse him of having ”bias.“ The account of the call then states that after Darcy asked him about including on his editorial board “voices that are inherently dishonest,” Soon-Shiong “accused me of arguing that his entire editorial board will be dishonest...” Eventually, after Darcy disagreed with Soon-Shiong by saying he hadn’t answered all his questions, the billionaire’s spokesperson “ended the interview, signaling to Soon-Shiong to hang up the phone,” as Darcy described it.

8
Elon Musk Under Fire for Using Slur to Attack Ben Stiller
THUNDEROUS
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.27.24 2:19PM EST 
Ben Stiller in Germany promoting Tropic Thunder.
Ben Stiller in Germany promoting Tropic Thunder. AXEL SCHMIDT/DDP/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk criticized actor Ben Stiller for voting for Kamala Harris with a slur in a post on X Wednesday. The tech mogul shared a post comparing a headline of Stiller saying that “woke America” killed edgy comedy with a photo of his character Simple Jack from the 2008 satire Tropic Thunder. “Damn he went full r----d,” Musk captioned the picture, a reference to a scene in the movie. Stiller previously said that he “proudly” voted for Harris over Donald Trump in the November election. The post referenced an interview Stiller did with Collider, where he said that he didn’t think Tropic Thunder would get made today. “Even at the time, of course, it was dicey too,” he added. “The only reason we attempted it was I felt like the joke was very clear in terms of who that joke was on—actors trying to do anything to win awards.” The satire also featured Robert Downey Jr. in blackface.

Shop with Scouted

Omnilux’s Derm-Approved LED Face Mask Is on Rare Sale
MASK ON
Layne Van Vranken 

Freelance Writer

Updated 11.27.24 6:57PM EST 
Published 11.22.24 2:12PM EST 
Omnilux Contour Mask Review
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Omnilux.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The pursuit of youth has long plagued our world. Many modern-day consumers go to great lengths to reduce the ravages of aging—Botox, plastic surgery, weird vampire facials, you name it. And while some products do show promise of slowing down aging, nothing can reverse time. However, effective products like the FDA-cleared (and derm-approved) Omnilux Contour Face can help reduce wear and tear. When I first saw the Omnilux Contour Face, it terrified me. Not only does it look like a mask a serial killer might wear, but LED light therapy was something I had never heard of until recently, and, frankly, I was pretty skeptical of it. But as someone who tires of trying one-trick products that often don’t deliver on their sky-high promises, I wanted to see if the device actually lived up to its incredible reviews.

Omnilux Contour Face LED Light Therapy Mask
Down from $395
Buy At Omnilux

Free Returns | Free Shipping

While the mask is a bit cumbersome at first, once you get it fitted and light it up, the magic begins working over a quick 10-minute period. As recommended, I used the Omnilux Contour Face at least three times a week and up to five times a week and noticed a slightly more contoured jawline and general smoothness after about two weeks of consistent use. While $395 may seem like a lot for an at-home face mask, once I did the math, I realized I spend much more on facials, creams, and dermatologist visits over time, I figured splurging on this light therapy mask could potentially save me some money in my beauty-maintenance fund, and it’s much cheaper than injectables like Botox and filler and other in-office procedures. Fortunately, right now, you don’t have to pay full price. Omnilux is offering a sitewide sale for Black Friday and Cyber Week. Score $60 off on one device with the code SAVE60, $140 off two devices with the code SAVE140 and $240 off when you buy three devices.

9
Cher Says Rock Star Ex Said He Loved Her After Just One Date
KISS AND TELL
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.27.24 4:08PM EST 
Josh Donen, Gene Simmons, Cher, Joe DiCarlo, and Bill Sammeth.
Josh Donen, Gene Simmons, Cher, Joe DiCarlo, and Bill Sammeth. Barry King/WireImage

Cher has told many tales of her love life in part one her new memoir, including of a horror first date with KISS frontman Gene Simmons that led to a two-year relationship. The 78-year-old singer said Simmons asked her out to a concert to which she brought good friend Kate Jackson, one of the original Charlie’s Angels. Simmons impressed neither of them though when he flirted with them both. However, he later apologized to Cher and called her from Japan, speaking long enough to rack up a $2,800 international phone bill and telling her that he loved her. “We didn’t do so much as kiss at first, because I didn’t want to yet. I’ve always felt that I don’t want to sleep with someone until I’m sure I’ll be happy to wake up next to them the next morning.” Cher’s sister Georganne LaPiere even started a romance with fellow KISS member Paul Stanley. Cher and Simmons did not have a monogamous relationship, and called it quits after two years, when he called up Diana Ross for advice on what to get Cher as a gift and ended up dating her instead.

10
Ariana Grande Rejected Major Change to Beloved ‘Wicked’ Hit
HIP-HOPULAR
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 11.27.24 4:52PM EST 
Ariana Grande attends the UK premiere of Wicked.
Ariana Grande attends the UK premiere of Wicked at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre in London on November 18. Ian West - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Pop star Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda in Wicked, reportedly put the kibosh on composer Stephen Schwartz’s plan to make the movie’s marquee tune “Popular” more hip-hop. “In the spirit of being open to new things for the movie, my music team and I thought, let’s refresh the rhythm. Let‘s, maybe, I don’t know, hip-hop it up a little bit,” Schwartz explained. Yet Grande said “Absolutely not, don’t do it,” reportedly telling Schwartz, “I want to be Glinda, not Ariana Grande playing Glinda.” She wanted to fully immerse herself into Glinda, and when it came to the vocalization of the songs, Schwartz said she needed some convincing to switch things up. “I had this idea for a new vocal ending,” explained Schwartz, “Ariana was a little hesitant about it, but I told her that if I had thought of it for the original show, this is how it would have been.” And with a little reassurance, Grande was on board to put her own vocal spin on the music. When Grande was cast in the role of Glinda, she reportedly told director Jon M. Chu, “I love her so much,” adding, “I’m gonna take such good care of her.”

