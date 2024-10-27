Australia Cancels Visa of Right Wing Commentator Candace Owens

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz used Donald Trump’s own words against him as he campaigned in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday. Kamala Harris' running mate called the Republican nominee “pathetic” for likening the United States to a ”garbage can" in comments made in the same state just two days prior in a further escalation of anti-immigrant messaging. “This country that so many died protecting, that is the beacon of the world on democracy and human rights, he calls it the garbage can of the world,” Walz said. “That is so pathetic and unpatriotic that it‘s almost unbelievable. He is literally trash talking this country now... Let‘s start naming it what it is: Donald Trump hates this country and everything he does is for Donald Trump.” Speaking at the same rally, “The View” host and former Republican Ana Navarro also took aim at Trump‘s comments—and reminded Arizonans of the former president’s past criticisms of former Senator John McCain. John McCain was a hero. Donald Trump is a zero,” Navarro said.
