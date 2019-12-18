Australia Experiences Hottest Day on Record: Meteorologists
Australia reached the hottest average temperature across the whole country ever recorded Tuesday at 105.6 degrees, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. The bureau said Tuesday’s average temperature beat out the previous record from Jan. 7, 2013, which clocked in at 105.4 degrees Fahrenheit. The BBC reports that several cities and towns across the continent soared above 113 degrees on Tuesday, but taking the average maximum temperatures across a country is the most accurate way to measure a heat wave. Meteorologists have been attributing a positive Indian Ocean Dipole, an event where sea surface temperatures are warmer in the western half of the ocean and cooler in the east, to the source of the heat. As temperatures rise, the country is also battling an unprecedented amount of wildfires, according to The Guardian.