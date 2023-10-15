CHEAT SHEET
Australia Fines Musk for Stonewalling on Child Abuse on X
Australian authorities have hit X, formerly known as Twitter, with a $384,000 fine for balking at requests for information on child exploitation on the platform. “Companies can make empty statements like ‘Child exploitation is our top priority,’ so what we’re saying is show us,” Julie Inman Grant, Australia’s commissioner in charge of online safety, told The New York Times. “This is important not only in terms of deterrence in the types of defiance we are seeing from the companies but because this information is in the public interest.” X did say successful detection of child sexual abuse fell after Elon Musk bought the company for $44 billion but has improved in recent months.