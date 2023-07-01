CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Australia Now Allows Psychedelic Prescriptions for PTSD, Depression
TRIPPING DOWN UNDER
Read it at Associated Press
Psychiatrists in Australia can now prescribe psychedelics to patients suffering from certain mental health conditions—making it the first country in the world to do so. Starting on Saturday, patients can get prescriptions of MDMA and the main psychoactive component of magic mushrooms to treat depression or post-traumatic stress disorder. The move was first announced in February and kicked into effect on July 1. Australia’s embrace of psychedelics comes as some U.S. states, including Colorado and Oregon, explore them as a potential treatment for mental illness. While safety concerns remain, new research has touted substances like psilocybin as a potentially revolutionary treatment for hard-to-treat mental illnesses.