Australia ‘Likely Will Not Provide’ Communications From Diplomat Tied to Mueller Investigation
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday that his country is unlikely to provide the United States with its internal government communications with an Australian diplomat tied to the origins of the FBI probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. ABC News reports the prime minister made the comments Wednesday when asked if pressure from Donald Trump had worked. “It would be a very unusual thing to do and Australia would never do anything that would prejudice our national interest,” Morrison said of the documents requested regarding Alexander Downer, a diplomat who reportedly relayed a tip after a 2016 meeting with Trump campaign foreign-policy aide George Papadopoulos. But Morrison did say he was happy to give the president a contact point nonetheless. “The president contacted me and asked for a point of contact between the Australian government and the U.S. attorney, which I was happy to do on the basis that it was something we had already committed to do.”