Australia Tells Kanye: Feel Free to Visit—But Only If You’re Vaxxed
YEEZY PEEZY
Kanye West will have to make a pitstop at a vaccination clinic on his way to Australia, the country’s prime minister said Saturday. “The rules are you have to be fully vaccinated,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters. His remarks followed a Sydney Morning Herald report that West wanted to hold a stadium tour in the country in March. “They apply to everybody, as people have seen most recently. It doesn’t matter who you are, they are the rules. Follow the rules—you can come. You don’t follow the rules, you can’t,” Morrison said. Avid anti-vaxxer Novak Djokovic was booted out of the country this month after failing to argue his way around the country’s vax mandate. West’s vaccination status is unknown. He previously said he’d received a first dose, and he hosted vaccination clinics outside listening parties for his album Donda. But he also called the vaccine “the mark of the beast.”