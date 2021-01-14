CHEAT SHEET
Joe the Pigeon Flew Across the Pacific. Now Australia Wants Him Dead.
Australian authorities are considering hiring professional bird catchers to capture and ultimately kill a pigeon that flew to the country all the way from Oregon. The pigeon—named “Joe,” after President-elect Joe Biden—was discovered in the backyard of Kevin Celli-Bird in Melbourne on Dec. 26. He had gone missing from a pigeon race two months prior. As Joe is not native to Australia, the nation’s agriculture department said in a statement he “could compromise Australia’s food security and our wild bird populations.” Celli-Bird, however, says he can’t catch Joe. “I think that he just decided that since I’ve given him some food and he’s got a spot to drink, that’s home,” he told the AP.