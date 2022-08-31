Aussie Anti-Vaxxers Stuck With $214K Legal Bill After Lawsuit Implodes
‘NEW WORLD ORDER’
A group of nine people who sued every state in Australia barring one, as well as its federal government, over its COVID-19 measures has been ordered to pay $214,023 in legal costs after the case was thrown out by a judge earlier this year. The plaintiffs included a 19-year-old Instagram influencer who claimed she was hospitalized with blood clots in her chest after being “non-consensually double-vaccinated.” The group alleged in its suit that Australia’s restrictions—including its vaccine mandates and lockdown orders—were “being implemented or undertaken in the context of a new world order,” and “constituted a breach of the Nuremberg Code.” Federal Court Justice Debra Mortimer struck their claim out in July, saying their allegations did not justify a trial. On Monday, Mortimer awarded the federal and Victorian governments $50,000 each; the New South Wales government $39,023; the Western Australia, Queensland, and the Northern Territory governments $20,000 each; and Tasmania’s government $15,000.