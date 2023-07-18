CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Australian Castaway and His Dog Rescued by Tuna Boat After Months at Sea

    ‘VERY DIFFICULT ORDEAL’

    AJ McDougall

    Breaking News Reporter

    An Australian castaway and his dog have been rescued after 3 months at sea.

    9News Australia

    An Australian man cast adrift in the Pacific Ocean was scooped up by a Mexican tuna trawler over the weekend, bringing to an end three months at sea with only his dog for company, officials and rescuers told local media. The 51-year-old sailor, Timothy Shaddock, and his dog, Bella, had set sail from Mexico for French Polynesia when a storm incapacitated his catamaran. They survived by eating raw fish and drinking rainwater, he told Australian channel 9News. “I have been through a very difficult ordeal at sea,” Shaddock said, adding that he’d “not had food, enough food, for a long time.” He and Bella were in a “precarious” state when they were found roughly 1,200 miles from land, according to the Associated Press. A doctor who treated Shaddock aboard the tuna boat told 9News that he was “stable and very well. The trawler-turned-rescue-vessel is expected to make port in the Mexican city of Manzanillo on Tuesday.

    Read it at 9News
    ,