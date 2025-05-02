Australian Dad Lets 11-Year-Old Rescue a Great White Shark

Kate Middleton has published a new photo of her daughter, Princess Charlotte, to mark her 10th birthday. The picture was posted on the royal family’s social media accounts and was captioned: “Happy 10th Birthday Princess Charlotte! ❤️” In the picture, which seems to have been taken on a hike, Charlotte is smiling broadly, dressed in a weather-proof camouflage jacket and is carrying a backpack. Kate has quietly resumed publishing her own photographs of her children after a controversy last year when it was revealed that a family photograph had been photoshopped. Charlotte is third in line to the throne after her elder brother George, who turns 12 later this year, and her parents have guarded her privacy carefully.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Kate Middleton Shares New Pic of Charlotte as She Turns 10WHAT A PRINCESSThe charming photograph continues the tradition of informal birthday photos.
- 2Australian Dad Lets 11-Year-Old Rescue a Great White SharkJAWS-DROPPING“To be honest, I did have some thoughts about: ‘Oh, why am I going out here?’”
Partner updateAD BY JEWLRCelebrate Her With One-of-a-Kind Jewelry—Now at 70% OffSHE’S WORTH ITBecause she’s not just a gem, she’s the whole treasure chest.
- 3Iconic Singer Dies in House Fire at 66LEGENDThe singer’s manager confirmed that she had died Thursday morning.
- 4Bad News for Pete Hegseth as Pentagon Signal Probe WidensUH-OHThe Pentagon’s acting inspector general is slated to expand his inquiry to include a second Signal group chat Hegseth was a part of.
Shop with ScoutedScore Up to 60% Off e-Bikes During Upway’s Spring SaleWATT’S STOPPING YOUWith the largest e-Bike selection online, you’re in for a good ride *and* a long ride.
- 5‘Fargo’ Actor Reveals Wife Was Killed in Brutal AttackTRAGEDYThe assailant, who was struggling with mental health issues, killed eleven people Saturday night in Vancouver.
- 6Beach Boys’ Niece Would Get Butterflies Around ‘Sexy’ Uncle WOULDN’T IT BE NICEThe Wilson Phillips singer made the startling confession about her Beach Boys uncle on a podcast.
- 7WATCH: Rubio Mouthpiece Learns of His New Job From ReporterOUT OF THE LOOP“It is clear that I just heard this from you,” a visibly surprised State Department spokesperson said.
- 8Kanye to Sue Dentist for Getting Him Hooked on Laughing GasYOU KNOW THE DRILLThe rapper claimed that the dentist tried to take advantage of him to steal his major Yeezy brand.
Shop with ScoutedThis $12 Scalp Serum Combats Thinning Hair and FrizzSCALP SUPPORTJohn Frieda is known for its affordable and effective anti-frizz formulas, but the brand has added a density-boosting serum to its lineup.
- 9Emmys Troll Trump With ‘Best Editing’ Nom for ‘60 Minutes’BLAME IT ON THE EDITTrump sued CBS for its interview with Kamala Harris—yet it may win an Emmy for the segment.
- 10Diddy Rejects Last Minute Plea Deal Before Trial StartsROLLING THE DICECombs was offered a reduction in time served in return for a guilty plea.
Australian Dad Lets 11-Year-Old Rescue a Great White Shark
An Australian dad allowed his 11-year-old son to come face-to-face with a great white shark that had become stranded in shallow water. Tourist Nash Core spotted three men attempting to push the shark back into deeper water after it had become stranded on a sandbank off the coast of Ardrossan in South Australia. Core, from Gold Coast in Queensland, decided to film the rescue effort with a drone before wading in with his son to help. “To be honest, I did have some thoughts about: ‘Oh, why am I going out here?’” Core told the Associated Press of the incident. “As we were going out, my young son, Parker, turned to me and said: ‘My heart’s pounding.’ I said: ‘Yeah, mine’s beating pretty fast, too.’” Together, the group gradually pushed the shark into deeper water and stayed with the predator until it slowly worked up the strength to swim away. “It was either sick or… just tired,” Core said. “We definitely got it into some deeper water, so hopefully it’s swimming still.”
Let’s face it, she may say “the only thing she wants for Mother’s Day is you”, but come on, she deserves more than that. So what do you give a person who loves you more than gold? Maybe a little gold.
Right now, JEWLR is offering up to 70% off its curated assortment of personalized gold, gold-plated, vermeil, and silver jewelry. That means you can make this Mother’s Day as special as the lady herself with customizable gemstones and engraved messages she’ll cherish for years to come.
The Round Stone Dome Ring combines a selection of up to five flush-set stones with a hidden engraving that can tell a story specific to you and mom.
The Love and Kisses Gemstone Pendant is an elegant accent that couples two heart-shaped gemstones or Brilliance cubic zirconia of your choice.
The Engravable Long Link Infinity Family Bracelet is the perfect gift from you and your siblings. On it, you can engrave up to four names and include the same number of round genuine or simulated gemstones to represent your birthstones.
Each design is available in sterling silver, gold-plated, vermeil, and a variety of solid gold hues.
These featured pieces (and more) are up to 70% off retail until May 12th. You can also get free shipping before May 5th and free express shipping in California before May 8th and in the rest of the US before May 9th. So if you want to add a personal touch this year, don’t miss the chance to celebrate mom with a sparkle.
Jill Sobule, the iconic singer behind the 1995 anthem “I Kissed a Girl,” has died. She was 66. Her manager, John Porter, confirmed to TMZ that she died Thursday in a house fire in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “Jill Sobule was a force of nature and human rights advocate whose music is woven into our culture,” Porter said in a statement shared by the outlet. “I was having so much fun working with her. I lost a client & a friend today. I hope her music, memory, & legacy continue to live on and inspire others.” Throughout her career, Sobule released 12 albums and even created an off-Broadway musical in 2022, but it was her 1995 single that propelled her to stardom. The track is widely considered to be the first openly queer-themed song to chart on the Billboard Top 20, per Variety. Sobule is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, James and Mary Ellen Sobule, as well as her nephews, Ian Matthew and Robert, and Robert’s wife Irina.
The Pentagon inspector general has reportedly expanded an investigation into Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s use of the encrypted messaging app Signal. Citing a congressional aide and a source familiar with the inquiry, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that acting Inspector General Steven Stebbins plans to widen his investigation to include a second Signal chat Hegseth made that included his wife, brother, and personal lawyer. Stebbins initially announced the launch of the investigation last month, and stated it would examine a Signal group chat Hegseth and other top officials were a part of. That chat became public after then-National Security Adviser Mike Waltz accidentally added Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic. The inquiry will now include a probe into the second group chat as well, and could pose trouble for Hegseth—who has repeatedly denied ever using the app to send classified information. Crediting their source, WSJ adds that Stebbins is concerned in part about “who took information from a government system for highly-classified information and put it into Hegseth’s commercial Signal app.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
They are everywhere now—heading to the grocery store, to school drop-off, and even to that park that doesn’t allow motorized vehicles. The e-Bike has become endemic when you’re traveling around town. But, trying to buy one isn’t always easy... or affordable. There are many options with tons of things to consider spread out across a wide digital landscape.
Comparing and contrasting those specs on individual websites is as exhausting as pedaling uphill. That’s what sets Upway’s e-Bike shop apart. Its mission is to make shopping for your bike as easy as riding it, with new and used models from every major brand. And right now, you can get up to 60 percent off retail, free delivery throughout California in just a few days, and a one-year warranty with your purchase.
Upway doesn’t just let you compare bikes in one place; it provides a short quiz that guides you toward models that fit your needs. It asks for your height, intended use, expected range, and cargo needs. Our favorite aspect is the “help me decide” option that broadens the search. It’s a fast way to narrow down options and is conveniently placed at the top of the homepage.
Upway also has showrooms where you can see the products in person, offers services to get your e-bike certified as new or “like-new,” and has offers to buy back e-bikes for cash. So if you’re in the market to pedal less but travel more, don’t miss out on up to 60 percent off throughout May.
A Hallmark star struggled to suppress his tears as he spoke during a public gathering just days after his wife was killed and his young child injured when an SUV plowed into a crowd of festival-goers in Vancouver Saturday night. Noel Johansen, who has appeared in Psych, Supernatural, Fargo, and The Good Doctor, was on crutches as he addressed the tragedy during a vigil. Johansen’s wife, 50-year-old Jenifer Darbellay, died when a mentally ill driver rammed head-first into a festival honoring Lapu Lapu Day, which celebrates Filipino heritage. Eleven people were killed, ranging from ages five to 65, and dozens more were injured in the assault, including Johansen’s 7-year-old daughter. As Johansen limped while addressing the mourners, he said, “What you see here is an injury that means nothing to me because what’s inside my heart is broken.” Darbellay, a costume designer, was “larger in life,” he added, urging the visitors to “reach out as a human being with everything you have, and please remember us who went through this.” Supporters have made a GoFundMe to help Johansen, known for his work on several Hallmark Channel shows.
Carnie Wilson, 57, is reminiscing on what life was like before her famous Beach Boys uncles died. Wilson, the daughter of Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson, 82, and niece of the late Dennis and Carl Wilson, was only 15 when Dennis died but remembers his powerful aura. “He was always like this mysterious, sexy man, and he was my uncle, but like, I’d get butterflies around him,” said the Wilson Phillips singer during a Wednesday episode of Billy Corgan’s podcast The Magnificent Others. “He [was] very handsome. He was very sensitive. They all three had big, big talent.” Dennis, who struggled for years with alcohol and drug abuse, had checked into detox facilities in the days leading up to his death. On the fateful day, he was allegedly under the influence when he jumped in the water in Marina Del Rey, California, to dive for treasures. He never resurfaced. He was honored by President Ronald Reagan and buried at sea. Wilson, who formed a music group of her own with her sisters, also recognized Carl, who died of lung cancer at 51 in 1998. “He was protective,” she said. “Carl was like, ‘You guys just have to keep going.’”
State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce found out President Donald Trump had appointed Secretary of State Marco Rubio acting National Security Adviser from a reporter. During a press briefing Thursday, a journalist notified Bruce of Rubio’s appointment and asked if she knew how long he would be serving in his new gig. “It is clear that I just heard this from you,” Bruce replied. “I have some insights as to the potential of certain things that might happen,” she continued, warning against “drawing conclusions or speculating about what may occur.” Trump announced on Truth Social earlier Thursday that former security adviser Mike Waltz would now serve as ambassador to the United Nations, while Rubio would fill in as his successor on an interim basis. “Things don’t happen until the president says they’re going to happen,” Bruce added. Waltz is the first senior casualty of the second Trump administration. His future as national security adviser had been in doubt since his spectacular Signal chat blunder in March, in which he inadvertently added a journalist to a group of top Trump officials discussing military operations in Yemen.
Ye is taking legal action against a famous Beverly Hills dentist who allegedly got him hooked on nitrous gas. Kanye West, 47, and his wife Bianca Censori served Dr. Thomas Connelly a notice Wednesday informing him of their plans to sue him for medical malpractice. According to West, the “Father of Diamond Dentistry,” tried to seize control of the rapper’s empire while ”incapacitating its principal Ye with a cocktail of controlled and uncontrolled substances." The dentist allegedly charged West $50,000 per month for the nitrous gas. The Grammy winner and controversial figure also claimed that Connelly’s crimes resulted in “injuries and damages” that include “neurological and physical injury.” Last August, West’s representative Milo Yiannopoulos posted that Connelly “sought to diminish Ye’s mental faculties so that Connelly and his business associates could extract millions of dollars from him.” The rep, who filed a complaint against Connelly last year, claimed he “uncovered the fraud” which upset West and led Yiannopoulos to resign from his position. At the time of the complaint, Connelly’s rep denied allegations and said Yiannopoulos’ tweets were “not only but also intentionally misleading.” Connelly installed West’s $850,000 titanium prosthodontics last January and hasn’t publicly commented on the potential suit.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
John Frieda is known for its range of frizz-taming haircare products at affordable price points, including the bestselling John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum. Now, the haircare brand is tackling another common concern: hair thinning. The brand’s ULTRAFiller+ Hair Density Scalp Serum targets fine, thinning hair at the roots by nourishing the scalp with a potent blend of ingredients, including biotin, peptides, and caffeine. It also contains rosemary extract, a buzzy haircare ingredient that’s been shown to help combat hair loss. After all, hair growth starts at the scalp, and this targeted formula is designed to boost circulation and decongest follicles, resulting in more density and less shedding.
Plus, like John Frieda’s tried-and-true hero products, this Hair Density Scalp Serum offers 72 hours of weightless protection so you can say goodbye to flyaways and reduce the appearance of split ends without compromising volume and shine. The triple threat hair serum also offers heat protection, so you can use it before styling your hair with heat to reduce damage and breakage. Best of all? The formula works to volumize hair fast. Some reviewers state that the product has delivered visible results in just three to four weeks. If you’re looking for a hair serum that offers hair thinning defense, along with frizz support and heat protection, look no further than John Frieda’s ULTRAFiller+ Hair Density Scalp Serum.
President Donald Trump may get CBS to pay him a settlement over its 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris, but the network may still go home with gold. The Harris interview was nominated on Thursday for a News & Documentary Emmy Award for Outstanding Edited Interview, an ironic twist after Trump sued the network for $20 billion and claimed the segment amounted to “distortion.” His claim rests on the show’s decision to air a clip of one portion of a Harris answer on CBS’ Face the Nation before airing a different portion during the episode the next day. CBS has said the interview was not deceitfully edited, though its parent company Paramount Global has still tried to pursue a settlement in order to secure its merger with Skydance. Its odds are high—a win would be 60 Minutes' third consecutive victory in the category after interviews with Ukrainian President (and Trump punching bag) Volodymyr Zelensky in 2023 and correspondent Lesley Stahl’s interview with a freed Israeli hostage last year.
Sean “Diddy” Combs was offered a reduction in time served if he were to plead guilty—and he turned it down, Deadline reports. Combs, whose trial for sex trafficking, prostitution, and racketeering charges begins Monday with jury selection, is likely to serve life in prison if convicted. The site reports that Combs confirmed his decision to a judge on Thursday, declaring, “Yes, I did” when asked whether he’d turn down the deal—but it’s unclear when the offer was made. Sources told the site that Combs believes he can prove his innocence and beat the charges. The disgraced rapper has been held at the “hellish” Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since he was arrested in Manhattan last year. At a recent hearing, the rapper’s appearance shocked onlookers, with courtroom sketches showing him graying and, according to on-site reporters, looking “puffy.” But Combs’ attorneys have insisted he’s comfortable in prison while he awaits the chance to prove his innocence.