Australian Family Finds Koala Hanging Out in Their Christmas Tree
‘IS THIS A JOKE?’
How quickly can Pixar trademark The Koala Who Loved Christmas? A real-life koala has crashed an Australian family’s festive celebrations by making itself at home in their Christmas tree. According to The Guardian, the McCormick family went out for a few hours on Wednesday afternoon, and, when they got back, mom Amanda noticed something was up. “There was baubles all over the floor,” said daughter Taylah. “She looked up and there was a koala in the tree... It was a fake tree and very old but she still tried eating the leaves off it.” Taylah’s mom said: “I thought ‘Is this a joke?’ I thought one of my kids may have put like a soft toy in there, but no, it was a live one.” The family called an animal-rescue service and, after convincing them it was not a prank call, the koala, who has been named Daphne, was taken to a nearby bushy area.