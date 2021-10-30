Australian Footballer’s Night Out in NYC Ends in a Jail Cell
BAD PLAY
An Australian football player’s night out on the town in New York City has ended in a jail cell. Jordan De Goey, a forward for the Collingwood Football Club in Melbourne, Australia, was arrested early Saturday for forcible touching and assault after he and a friend tried to grope a woman at a nightclub atop the Dream Hotel. When a man the woman was with tried to push them off, the friend allegedly struck him with a glass bottle and he and De Goey allegedly began to beat him. She then called 911, after which police arrested the two. The incident is not De Goey’s first run-in with the law. He was previously arrested in Melbourne for indecent assault after he and a friend allegedly sexually assaulted a woman, though prosecutors later withdrew the charge.