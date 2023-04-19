Australian Influencer Emma Claiir Apologizes for Killing Two Cats as a Kid
SIMPLY CHAOTIC
An Australian influencer was forced to issue multiple apologies after she revealed on a podcast that she had killed not one, but two cats, as a child. “I killed my cat,” social media star Emma Claiir said earlier this week on her podcast, Simply Chaotic. “I was, like, swinging my cat around. Like, I was just thinking it was like a stuffed toy, and I accidentally let go of it.” Claiir said after the cat died, her sister didn’t speak to her for months and her mother was “fucking fuming at me.” But that wasn’t the end of her Claiir’s cat-killing history. “If you really want to know more about me,” she then said, “I also killed my best friend’s cat.” After the podcast aired, Claiir faced immediate backlash from fans and followers. “Accidents happen and you all need to chill,” she wrote in an Instagram post that described the story as “a bit of light humour.” But on Wednesday morning, Claiir was dropped by former partner MCoBeauty, an Australian beauty brand, who wrote they were “dismayed by the story.” Claiir then issued another apology. “I deeply apologise for those effected [sic] by an accident that happened in the past,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “I am a loving person to all things living and have since been the most amazing cat mum to multiple cats and dogs.”