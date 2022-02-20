Australian Man Says He Sawed Off Man’s Leg as Part of ‘Arrangement’
BONE-CHILLING
A 36-year-old Australian man has been charged with murder after admitting he amputated the leg of a 66-year-old man as part of a yet undisclosed “arrangement” between the two. Queensland police say the two men drove to a park and sat under a tree before the younger man used a battery powered circular saw to remove the older man’s leg below the knee, as captured on CCTV tape. The younger man then helped the older man back into the vehicle before fleeing the scene. The older man was found dead in the car sometime later, apparently as a result of the rogue amputation. “Police will allege these two people were known to each other, the extent of that relationship is still forming part of our investigations,” Detective Acting Inspector Gary Hunter told reporters, according to The Guardian. “Police also believe there was an arrangement between the two people for the amputation of the leg. We can say this was not an unprovoked attack.”