Australian Minister Calls Donald Trump Jr. a ‘Big Baby’ in Visa Row
‘SORE LOSER’
A senior Australian minister on Thursday slammed Donald Trump Jr. as a “big baby” after the former president’s son axed a speaking tour. Don Jr. canceled the three-day tour in Australia on Wednesday with its organizers, Turning Point Australia, hinting that visa issues may have been to blame. But Australian Home Minister Clare O’Neil said he had been given a visa and that poor ticket sales was the real reason he called off the shows.“Geez, Donald Trump Jr is a bit of sore loser,” O’Neil tweeted. “Donald Trump Jr has been given a visa to come to Australia. He didn’t get cancelled. He’s just a big baby, who isn’t very popular.” She later deleted the posts, but Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese separately said: “Donald Trump Jr.’s visa was dealt with in the normal way. Like anyone else, he was entitled to come here. The deferral of his travel is a matter for him.”