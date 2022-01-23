Australian Open Organizers Ban ‘Where’s Peng Shuai’ T-Shirts
OUT OF BOUNDS
Organizers of the Australian Open called police to break up a protest after several people gathered at Melbourne Park wearing t-shirts and carrying banners that asked: “Where is Peng Shuai?” The Chinese tennis player disappeared for several weeks in November after publicly accusing a top Chinese government official of sexual harassment. Her well-being has been questioned by several international tennis players and organizations, which believe she is being censored. Tennis Australia said Peng’s safety is a “primary concern” that the protests, which were led by Hong Kong pro-democracy supporters, were not necessary because they were political in nature. Video on Twitter showing police asking people to remove their T-shirts has gone viral in Australia.