CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Australian Police Catch Two Dozen Alleged Firestarters as Bushfires Burn
UNREAL
Read it at New South Wales Police Force
As flames consume massive swaths of Australia, New South Wales police announced Monday that they have arrested two dozen people for intentionally setting bushfires. At least 19 people have died and more than 2,000 homes have been damaged or destroyed by blazes that have scorched 4.9 million hectares of land in New South Wales this season. Police said that in addition to the arson cases, they have found a lot of carelessness. Fifty-three people allegedly failed to comply with the total fire ban, and 47 people were accused of tossing a lighted cigarette or match on the ground. Some offenders could face up to 25 years in prison for property damage, life endangerment, and manslaughter.