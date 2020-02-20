Australian Police Incite Anger for Keeping ‘Open Mind’ in Murder of Wife, Children
Australian police faced swift backlash from domestic violence advocates when they said on Thursday that they will keep an “open mind” about the motives of a man who killed his wife and three children by setting them on fire. Rowan Baxter, 42, reportedly had a history of domestic violence, but police said they would consider suggestions that he had been “driven too far.” Hannah Clarke, 31, died on Wednesday in a car that burst into flames on a suburban street in Brisbane. The incident also took the lives of her three children: Laianah, 4; Aaliyah, 6; and Trey, 3. The couple had reportedly separated before Christmas last year and Clarke’s parents said on Wednesday they had “exhausted themselves” trying to help her escape her violent and abusive relationship with Baxter, whom they called a “monster.” Clarke wrote to a family member of Rowan Baxter earlier this month, “I’m safe, I’m with my parents who are very, very normal. I’m just so glad I got out when I did. And I’m so glad you reached out to me,” the Courier-Mail reported.
“We need to look at every piece of information and to put it bluntly there are probably people out there in the community that are deciding which side, so to speak, to take in this investigation,” Det. Insp. Mark Thompson said on Thursday, prompting intense criticism. Renee Eaves, a domestic abuse victims’ advocate, said Thompson’s narrative “is the most dangerous thing that exists for victims who doubt themselves after an attack that maybe they were partly responsible.”