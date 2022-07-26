Rugby Players Boycott Match Over Rainbow Pride Jersey
FOUL PLAY
Players with an Australian rugby team say they won’t take part in a crucial game on Thursday in opposition to their team’s new rainbow pride jersey. Seven players at the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, based to the north of Sydney, said they had failed to be consulted about the design of their new jersey, unveiled on Monday morning, which features rainbow colors to support “inclusivity and diversity.” They now say they won’t play in a game which could prove vital to their team winning the league, forcing their coach to call up reserve players to fill their places. They said they were opposed to the jersey on “religious and cultural grounds,” according to coach Des Hasler. “We’re not going to force them to play, but we’re committed to the jersey and we’re committed to inclusion,” Manly owner Scott Penn said. “We’re not walking away from our position.”