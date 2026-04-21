Surfer Survives Attack by ‘World’s Most Venomous Animal’

Christina Applegate has posted a message online thanking fans for their support after reports emerged that she had been hospitalized in late March. The Married… with Children star was diagnosed in 2021 with multiple sclerosis and has been hospitalized “upwards of 30 times” since, she revealed in a 2025 podcast episode, though it’s not clear if the latest hospital stay was related to her diagnosis. “Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes,” she wrote in an April 20 Instagram post. “Health issues are a constant for me, but I’m a strong chick and I’m getting stronger and better every day. I’m taking a moment to focus on my health, but I’ll be back with more to say soon enough.” The post showed a copy of her memoir You with the Sad Eyes, which was released in early March, perched on a wooden balcony with trees behind it. The book details how her symptoms, which ended her acting career and have made it difficult for her to appear in public, forced her to confront her past trauma.
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- 1Christina Applegate Breaks Silence After Hospitalization‘GETTING STRONGER’The “Married… with Children” star has been open about her battle with multiple sclerosis.
- 2‘Gladiators’ Star Dies of Cancer at 60LEGEND LOSTLize Van der Walt quickly became a star after joining the athletic show in 1997.
Shop with ScoutedLola Blanket’s Biggest Sale of the Year Is On—Score 50% OffSPRING SALEThe internet’s favorite luxury blankets are 55 percent off for a limited time.
- 3Reclusive Billionaire ’80s Star Steps Out in Los Angeles SHE’S BACKThe “Lost Boys” star stepped back from acting in recent years.
- 4Surfer Survives Attack by ‘World’s Most Venomous Animal’CLOSE CALL“I was shaking, vomiting, couldn’t really feel my legs,” the surfer said.
Shop with ScoutedThis Caffeinated Gum Delivers Energy Without the JittersBETTER BUZZA pocket-sized energy boost that skips the crash and keeps you focused.
- 5NASA’s Mission to the Moon Faces Major SetbackWE HAVE A PROBLEMNASA is pushing ahead with its Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972.
- 6Woman Killed in Horror Shooting at Tourist HotspotTOURISM TERRORA gunman opened fire, killing one person and wounding 13 others.
- 7Grammy Winner Reveals Horror Injury From Backstage AccidentSTAGE TO STRETCHERThe bluegrass musician has postponed multiple tour dates.
- 8‘One Direction’ Star Cancels Appearances Over Mystery Illnes‘HEARTBROKEN’He thanked the hospital staff who had been treating him.
Shop with ScoutedNew to THC? These Low-Dose Mints Are Perfect for Beginners A FRESH TAKEBatch just launched new THC-infused “micro mints.” Here’s what you need to know.
- 9The Osmonds Legend Dies at 76‘TRULY INSPIRING’His wife and eight children were at his side when he died.
- 10Deranged MAGA Candidate Makes Nuts Vow to Defy Travel BanWITHOUT A PADDLEValentina Gomez has been barred from entering the U.K.
One of the brightest stars of the legendary 1990s sports entertainment show Gladiators has died. Lize Van der Walt was 60 years old. Born in South Africa, Van der Walt grew up in Switzerland, quickly distinguishing herself as a breakout runner and climber. After moving to the United Kingdom and finding work as a personal trainer, her friends encouraged her to try out for Gladiators, a TV show centered around physical prowess and athletic fortitude. Van der Walt, who was called Gold on the program, became a sensation in her 1997 debut. However, persistent injuries kept her sidelined. She eventually left the show and moved back to South Africa to become an artist and psychosocial coach. But that wouldn’t be the end of Van der Walt’s TV career. She returned to the Gladiators Arena in 2000, which representatives from the show called a “proud full-circle moment.” Years later, in 2013, Van der Walt was diagnosed with cancer. She died this past Sunday. Following her death, the BBC thanked her for the memories. “You will always be part of Gladiators history,” the broadcaster wrote in a statement.
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ICYMI: Lola Blankets are indisputably the best throws on the market—they’re designed from the softest, slightly stretchy faux fur fabric we’ve ever felt and are actually machine-washable (yes, really). Right now, the brand is hosting its best sale of the year: 50 percent off sitewide with the code SPRING50 for a limited time.
It’s a great opportunity to treat yourself and/or gift one to the tough-to-shop-for mom who says they “don’t want anything.”
If you’re new to Lola Blankets, you cannot go wrong with the Original Lola, but we also love the XL size (it fits over a queen-size bed) and the weighted versions. The blankets are designed with a four-way therapeutic stretch fabric, which is perfect for cuddling with a partner or pet—no need to worry about anyone getting left uncovered while you cozy up by the fire.
Plus, they’re shed-proof, stain-resistant, and double-hemmed for added durability, so they’re an investment that will last. Either way, it’s Lola’s biggest sale of the year, so if you’re looking for a luxury blanket for snuggle season, now’s the time to treat yourself to the infamous Lola Blanket.
Jami Gertz made a rare public appearance at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s gala on April 16, hand-in-hand with her billionaire husband, Tony Ressler. Gertz, 60, had donned a white Libertine coat, while Ressler, 66, wore a classic black tuxedo to the elegant affair. The Sixteen Candles star attended to celebrate the opening of the David Geffen Galleries. The couple donated $50 million to the museum, which named the south wing of the new addition, the Ressler Family Wing. Ressler has served as a co-chair of the museum’s board for over a decade. The couple has often made significant investments together, including a $720 million purchase of the NBA team, the Atlanta Hawks, in 2015. Gertz has been candid about her status as an actress-turned-billionaire during their 39-year marriage. “Everyone thinks I married a rich guy. But I made more money—way more money—than Tony when I met him. I paid for our first house. I paid for our first vacation. I married him because I fell in love with him.”
Surfer Survives Attack by ‘World’s Most Venomous Animal’
Surfer Guy Rowles has shared all about his encounter with one of the world’s deadliest animals. While surfing at Sujees Surf Stay in Fiji’s Cloudbreak, known for having some of the best waves in the world, Rowles encountered something more fearsome. On the first day of his trip, the Australian surfer was stung by one of the world’s most venomous animals—a box jellyfish. “All of a sudden, something hectic stung my arm. It felt like someone had just poured burning hot oil on me,” Rowles told surfing publication Stab in an interview published Monday. Rowles was in the water with his father when he saw the jellyfish’s tentacles wrap around his arm. He managed to pull them off, but not quickly enough. “I’m looking at my dad going, ‘F--- Dad, am I going to die?’” Rowles recalled, describing the pain. “I was shaking, vomiting, couldn’t really feel my legs.” He was rushed to the nearest hospital, but missed the one-hour mark to administer the antidote. Doctors could only douse his arm with vinegar and morphine to help with the pain. They told him that if he’d been stung anywhere else, he could’ve died. “They said I was lucky that I didn’t get it on my face or neck. And that if I wasn’t young and healthy, it could’ve gone a lot differently,” Rowles said.
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If you rely on coffee or energy drinks to power through the day, you’re not alone. Unfortunately, these beverages often lead to a slew of side effects, from the mid-afternoon crash to the jitters and even upset stomach. BetterGum Caffeinated Gum, a chewable energy supplement designed to deliver a quick, steady lift, is swiftly becoming a go-to coffee alternative for those looking for sustained energy without the added calories, sugar, or shakes. Unlike many functional gums that taste like medicine rather than mint, BetterGum actually delivers on flavor.
The brand offers two formulas to target different needs. The Focus Gum combines KSM-66 ashwagandha with L-theanine and vitamin B12 to support concentration, memory, and cognitive performance. The Energy + Focus option pairs caffeine with L-theanine and B12 to create a more balanced, on-the-go boost, helping you feel alert without the jittery edge. When combined with caffeine, L-theanine helps offset side effects like jitters, stomach aches, and anxiety.
Both formulas are sugar-free and made without artificial sweeteners like aspartame or sucralose, making them a cleaner alternative to many conventional energy products. They’re also packaged in slim, pocket-friendly sleeves, so you can stash them in your bag, desk drawer, or carry-on for easy access whenever you need a quick pick-me-up.
For anyone looking to cut back on their daily coffee habit, BetterGum offers a refreshingly simple solution: a portable, better-tasting way to stay energized and focused, minus the crash.
NASA’s plan to return humans to the Moon by 2028 is facing fresh uncertainty after a government audit warned that delays in developing next-generation spacesuits could derail the timeline. A report from NASA’s Office of Inspector General found that the agency is struggling to deliver the critical suits needed for astronauts to walk on the lunar surface safely. Development schedules have already slipped by more than a year, and auditors warned that key testing milestones could be pushed as far out as 2031—three years after NASA’s target Moon landing. The suits are a central requirement for the Artemis program, replacing outdated equipment used on the International Space Station and far more advanced than Apollo-era designs. NASA has turned to the private sector, including Axiom Space, to develop the new systems after another contractor withdrew, leaving Axiom as the sole provider. But auditors caution that relying on one contractor increases risk for NASA’s broader return-to-the-Moon ambitions. The findings come as NASA pushes ahead with its Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972.
A lone gunman opened fire at a popular Mexican tourist destination, killing one woman and wounding 13 other people before shooting himself dead. The bloodbath erupted around 11:30 a.m. atop an ancient pyramid in the Teotihuacán archaeological complex, a UNESCO-listed site 30 miles from Mexico City that welcomed more than 1.8 million foreign tourists in 2025. Local prosecutors named the killer as Julio Cesar Jasso Ramirez, 27, who fired from the Pyramid of the Moon. Daniel Edwards, a tourist from Ontario, Canada, who had climbed down from the pyramid with his wife moments earlier, told CBC News: “I just started to hear people scream. I looked up and he was with his gun pointed in the air.” His tour guide told him to run. Another Canadian, Felicia Lee, 26, was among those injured. Six Americans and a Russian were also hurt, along with three Colombian nationals and a pair of Brazilians. The slain woman, who is also Canadian, has not been publicly named. The gunman’s motive is not yet known.
Bluegrass musician Billy Strings has broken his leg skateboarding backstage, forcing him to postpone multiple tour dates. The Grammy-winning performer—whose real name is William Apostol—revealed he suffered the painful injury during a “dumb a**” accident just before the encore of his sold-out show in Charlottesville, Virginia. In a social media post, he shared hospital photos showing a heavily casted leg and explained the injury stemmed from a skateboarding routine he often does after performances. “Well, can’t say y’all didn’t warn me about screwing around on my skateboard!!” he wrote. After feeling especially “zazzed up,” he attempted a backside 180—something he said he’d landed “a million times”—but this time he “landed awkwardly,” resulting in a severe break that required surgery and screws. He praised medical staff at the University of Virginia, joking they “[screwed] me all back together” and calling them “absolute angels on Earth.” Though he initially hoped to push through, he ultimately postponed upcoming shows. “It was a dumb a** mistake and it’s all my fault… I feel like such an idiot,” he admitted, adding he’s focusing on recovery.
Former One Direction star Zayn Malik has canceled his upcoming appearances due to a mystery illness. Among the events to be axed was an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, with People reporting he’d already pulled out of promotional events to support his new album, Konnakol. In a post on Instagram on Friday, the 33-year-old shared a picture of himself in a hospital bed, with tubes and a medical gown on his body. “To my fans – Thank you to all of you for your love & support now & always- been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering,” he wrote in text accompanying the image. “Heartbroken that I can’t see you all this week, I wouldn’t be in the place I am today without you guys and am so thankful for your understanding. Thank you to the incredible hospital staff of Drs, nurses, cardiologist, management, admin and everyone who has helped along the way and continue to. You are all legends! Big big love xx z.” Malik’s illness comes 18 months after fellow One Direction star Liam Payne fell to his death from a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
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Cannabis and THC treats now come in more forms than ever. Now, Batch is adding another to the mix: micro mints. Small, discreet, and precisely dosed, these micro mints are made for people who want to experience THC’s uplifting effects without the heavy-handedness that comes with traditional edibles like gummies, baked goods, and even beverages. Whether you’re new to THC or have been burned in the past by edibles that hit a little harder than expected, Batch’s micro mints deliver a smoother, more controlled experience.
Each mint delivers just 1mg of THC and 1mg of full-spectrum CBD. For comparison, Batch’s least potent blend of gummies (Uplift) contains 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD. The low dose of these mints makes it easy to start slow and stack your dose one mint at a time. After taking one mint, you’ll notice a subtle mood lift that kicks in as fast as 15 minutes, versus 45 minutes for gummies. On top of being peppermint flavored, the mints are sugar-free and contain no seed oils, gluten, dairy, or soy. They even come packaged in a sleek (and discreet) tin that slips into a pocket, purse, or gym bag. You can pick one tin up for $35 or subscribe and save up to 42 percent and get free shipping.
Alan Osmond, a founding member of The Osmonds, has died at 76, his family confirmed. He died at home on Monday, with his wife and eight children at his side, following a long battle with multiple sclerosis. The Osmonds rose to major fame in the late 1960s, starting as a barbershop quartet featuring brothers Alan, Wayne, Merrill, and Jay Osmond. They were later joined by younger siblings, Donny and Jimmy, and became massive teen idols in the 1970s. Merrill Osmond led the tributes to Alan, praising his perseverance, as well as his brother Jimmy, who is recovering from a stroke. “To witness their strength, courage, and determination to keep moving forward despite health challenges… was truly inspiring,” he wrote, adding that “there is nothing better than family holding each other up with love, faith, and unwavering support.” In a statement, his family said his “positive outlook was an inspiration to many,” highlighting his commitment to helping others cope with the physical and emotional toll of multiple sclerosis. Alan, who was the eldest of the Osmond brothers, himself once captured his mindset succinctly: “I might have MS, but MS doesn’t have me,” he said.
An Islamophobic MAGA influencer who unsuccessfully ran for Congress and was denied entry to the U.K. for her disgusting rants has a bonkers plan to enter the country anyway. Valentina Gomez was scheduled to speak at the far-right “Unite the Kingdom” rally in May before the country’s muslim home secretary, Shabana Mahmood, intervened to withdraw her travel authorization because her presence “would not be conducive to the public good.” Gomez has responded on X, saying that she intends to take a “boat” to the U.K., riffing on the experience of asylum seekers who use rubber dinghies to reach British shores. In a particularly Islamophobic rant, she said in part: “I’m gonna hop on a boat, get free luxury accommodation, deliver my speech, and if they dare to arrest me, I guarantee you that the White House will get involved.” Gomez, from Texas, added that she is supported by “current and former soldiers of the United States military.” In an attempt to pander to the British far-right, she signed off with the movement’s clarion call, “England belongs to the English!”