Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Bows Out Day Before Wimbledon Tournament
‘I TRIED MY HARDEST’
Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from Wimbledon 2023 on the eve of the tournament, citing a wrist injury. The 28-year-old Australian athlete was the runner-up at last year’s Wimbledon, losing to Serbian star Novak Djokovic. Since then, barring a single match, Kyrgios has been prevented from returning to the court by a run of injuries. On Sunday, he announced on social media that he’d torn a ligament in his wrist. “I’m really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year,” he wrote on his Instagram Story, going on to explain that he’d felt “some pain in my wrist” while playing earlier this year, with a subsequent scan revealing the ligament tear. “I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn’t have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon.” Hours before his withdrawal on Sunday, Kyrgios said at a conference there were “some question marks, for sure,” as to how his body was holding up ahead of the tournament, according to the Associated Press.