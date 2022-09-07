Nick Kyrgios Has Epic Meltdown on Court After U.S. Open Quarterfinal Loss
‘DISGRACEFUL’
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios dramatically slammed his racquets onto the court multiple times after his U.S. Open loss to Russian Karen Khachanov in the men’s quarterfinals Tuesday night. Khachanov, an Olympic silver medalist, beat Kyrgios 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-4 to reach his first career Grand Slam semifinal, but it was Kyrgios’ tantrums that really had people talking, including repeatedly yelling at his coach’s box. The Aussie was already struggling after the first set and could be heard saying, “I can't walk without pain.” He later complained: “I don’t want to fucking play through this shit,” calling for a medic after the first set. Then, in footage posted to social media, Kyrgios is seen demolishing not one but two racquets on the court after congratulating his opponent at the net following his loss. Shocked onlookers can be heard saying, “Oh wow,” as Kyrgios continues to smash the racquets. CNBC-TV18’s Jude Sannith was one of many to criticize the move, tweeting “that behavior is disgraceful & has no place in ANY sport.”