Australia’s Emergency Management Agency Shuts Due to Poor Air Quality Caused by Bushfires
The Australian government department responsible for managing emergencies closed down its Canberra office due to poor air quality Monday as the 20th death from deadly bushfires in New South Wales was confirmed. Canberra had a toxic rating of more than 340 on the Air Quality Index, and the Department of Home Affairs told nonessential staff to stay away from its Canberra headquarters, and the Department of Health told staff not to work out of one of its locations. New South Wales police confirmed an eighth person has died from the raging bushfires on the Australian state’s southern coast, bringing the total number of deaths in the state from the fires to 20. In a Facebook post, the New South Wales Police Force announced it had found a body believed to be that of a missing 71-year-old man. Police said the man was last spotted at his property in Nerrigundah in the Eurobodalla Shire on New Year’s Eve. The flames prevented police and rescue services from reaching the property until Monday, when the body was found.