Australia’s New South Wales Declares Week-Long Emergency Over ‘Extreme Fire Danger’
The Australian state of New South Wales has declared a week-long state of emergency and tourists have been told to leave a 200km stretch of coast as bushfires continue to devastate the region. High temperatures and strong winds are forecast to continue into the weekend, leading to “widespread extreme fire danger” in the eastern Australian state. Thousands of people are fleeing endangered areas and supplies are running low in some cut-off towns. In Mallacoota, where thousands fled to a beach Tuesday for safety, a navy boat was due to begin evacuating people who have been cut off from exit roads. The journey to the closest port will take 16 to 17 hours and the boat will return for a “second load” if more than 1,000 people register as evacuees, the Royal Australian Navy has advised. The smoke from the fires is visible from the South Island of New Zealand, more than 2,000km (1,200 miles) away, where witnesses say the sky has turned orange.