Austria Launches Manhunt for Alleged Russian Spy in Secret GRU Operation
Read it at Austrian Ministry of the Interior
Austria has issued an international arrest warrant for an alleged Russian military intelligence operative accused of involvement in a secret GRU operation that revealed “state secrets.” The country’s interior ministry announced the news in a press release Thursday that identified the alleged spy as 65-year-old Russian citizen Igor Egorovich Zaytsev. He is being sought for “betraying state secrets” and disclosing a “military secret.” Zaytsev is thought to be linked to a 70-year-old retired army colonel in Austria who was charged with spying on behalf of Russia late last year. The unnamed colonel was accused of secretly working for Russian intelligence since the 1990s.